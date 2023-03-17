Another day, another example of heinous behavior by people who swore to protect others.
7 Henrico County, Virginia law enforcement officers and 3 employees of Central State Hospital in neighboring Dinwiddie County have all been arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of a man in their care. According to an NPR report, 28-year-old Irvo Noel Otieno was taken into emergency care on March 3 while experiencing a mental health crisis. His family says for three days he was tortured, “brutalized”, pepper sprayed, stripped naked, and deprived of his various medication.
Otieno was then transported to Central State where he was restrained with handcuffs on his wrists and ankles while being held down for over 12 minutes by police during intake. Dinwiddie County Commonwealth’s Attorney Ann Cabell Baskervill says:
“They smothered him to death,” she said. “He died of asphyxia due to being smothered.”
“Mental illness should not be your ticket to death,” said Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, noting that mental health is on the decline across the country, exacerbated by the pandemic. “My son was treated like a dog — worse than a dog — I saw it with my own eyes on the video. He was treated inhumanely, and it was traumatic and it was systematic.”
-
Kimora Lee Simmons Talks Naomi Osaka And Kamala Harris, Says Blasians Are The Future [VIDEO]
-
Big Meech Energy: ‘BMF’ Star Bares His Black Mafia Beefstick In Latest Episode; Fans Debate If Massive Meat Is Real Or FAKE
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
Fans Are Declaring 'Kanye Was Right' After Daughter North West Dressed Up As Ice Spice For TikTok Video
-
Caresha, Pleaseeee: Twitter Explodes With Reactions To Yung Miami’s Guest Role On Freaknik Episode Of ‘BMF’
-
Carpet Killas! Hollywood's Hottest Partied Like Rockstars At The Vanity Fairs Oscars Bash
-
Your Weekly Helping Of Tidday Meats & Treats On The Gram
-
#MarriedToMedicine Casting Confirmed: Phaedra Parks Joins Season 10 Amid Dr. Contessa Metcalfe & Anila Sajja's Departures
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.