Blac Chyna recently got her facial fillers dissolved, and she couldn’t wait to show off her instant results.

The former reality star stepped out in Atlanta, Georgia over the weekend at the cover reveal event for her new Ellements Magazine cover. In the process, she was able to show off her new look after recently having her facial fillers dissolved, a process she documented on her social media pages last week.

“I’m just tired of the look. It’s just not flattering. It’s just not what I look like,” Chyna told her doctors in the Instagram video. “It totally changed my face and I’m just ready to get back to Angela. Blac Chyna’s Blac Chyna, and I feel like I’ve outgrown that.”

The model previously shared that she never had a Brazilian butt lift, but instead made the decision to get silicone injections when she was 19 years old. Now, she’s advising her millions of followers not to follow in her footsteps, opening up about just how dangerous that procedure really is.

“I just want all the ladies out there to know, do not get silicone shots because you can get sick, you can die, have complications and all this other crazy stuff,” she explained. “I want this out of my a** so I can grow.”

Black Chyna has been open about her decision to get breast and butt reductions, wanting to continue her “life-changing journey.”

Not only is she working on a dramatic makeover, the 34-year-old recently announced her plans to stop creating content for OnlyFans, from which she reportedly made $240 million in 2021.

“I don’t do OnlyFans anymore — I don’t do it anymore at all,” the mother of two said on The Jason Lee Show this week. “I’m just changing everything about me.”

She went on to call the site a “dead end” before proclaiming that she is “worth way more than that.”

The former reality star also stated that she deactivated her account because she is trying to set an example for her daughter Dream Kardashian, 6, and son King Cairo Stevenson, 10.