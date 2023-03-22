Bossip Video

We’re just a day away from a brand new episode of Grown & Gospel and we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

Can you imagine how difficult it might be to be the daughter of Fred Hammond, trying to create a lane for yourself in music? In the clip below, the group talks about Bree needing to create a sound of her own. Check out the clip:

Whew… They’re really digging in.

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Bree struggles to accept criticism from the group. Elijah’s music video shoot takes an unexpected turn, and after hearing a rumor, tensions rise between Tasha and Shana. In a feeble attempt to help Bree, Elijah manages to make things worse.

This episode definitely sounds like things could get interesting.

A brand new episode of Grown & Gospel airs Thursday, March 23 at 9pm EST on WeTV

Will you be watching?

