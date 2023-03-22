Bossip Video

Nick Cannon is a father to 12 kids (and counting?), but that doesn’t stop him from regretting the exes he didn’t get to procreate with.

While his track record suggests he likes having kids with any women he’s intimate with, there’s one woman in particular that Nick Cannon wishes he would have had a child with: Christina Milian. He admitted that specific regret during a recent interview with The Shade Room, knowing his admission would make headlines.

“If I say this, I know this gonna go viral,” Cannon told the outlet on Friday when asked with whom of his exes he wishes he had procreated. “But when Christina Milian and I were doing Love Don’t Cost a Thing, I remember when I found out she was pregnant [years later] … I was like, ‘Dang, man,’ but I was so happy for her.”

Cannon and Milian dated for two years after meeting on the set of the 2003 romantic comedy when they were both in their early 20s.

“I remember we was kids in love early on, and so we talked about that, but to each his own,” the Masked Singer host continued. “Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

Milian welcomed her first child, a daughter named Violet, with ex-husband The-Dream in 2010. She also shares sons Isaiah and Kenna with current husband Matt Pokora, whom she married in 2020.

The Wild ‘N Out creator has been giving many of his exes props lately, also mentioning how much he loves his ex-wife, Mariah Carey.

“Like the greatest? I mean, I always talk about that. Then it goes viral, and our fans get mad at me,” he told The Shade Room. “But I was 12 years old with Mariah Carey pictures on my wall, and that becomes my wife. And the fact that she’s the coolest person I ever met.”

Even though the former couple split in 2016, Cannon still has nothing but positive words to say about his wife of eight years.

“I get a lot of this delightful disposition from her. She’s just always happy, always doing for others,” he said. “No matter what’s happening in life. I’m like, ‘Wow, a person can really operate like that and don’t allow negative energy into their space.’ When I found that out, about how remarkable she was, that woman is not human. She’s a gift from God.”

Nick Cannon shares Golden Saigon, 5, Powerful Queen, 2, and Rise Messiah, 4-months, with Brittany Bell. He is also dad to 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey; Legendary Love, 6 months, with model Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice, 4 months, with former Price Is Right model LaNisha Cole.

Cannon is also a father to twins Zion and Zillion, 19 months, with Abby De La Rosa, who recently welcomed their third child, daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 10 weeks. He also shares two children with Alyssa Scott — daughter Halo Marie, 6 weeks, and son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.