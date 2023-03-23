Bossip Video

Sean “Diddy” Combs is taking his life to the silver screen.

According to reports from Page Six, the beloved entertainment mogul is working with Hulu on a reality series that will feature him and his children. The project is tentatively titled, Diddy + 7.

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source familiar with the project told the outlet. “[The show] is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They’re a real family, even all the baby mamas.”

Sources go on to say that Diddy and his children have already been spotted filming the show in locations including Los Angeles and Miami. The family’s individual Instagram accounts are said to offer a preview of what’s potentially in store for the streaming show.

The family all have their own projects they’re working on right now, which will be documented in the show.

Diddy’s son, Christian (aka King), is currently pushing his latest single “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop.” The producer’s twins, Jessie and D’Lila, offer fans content in matching outfits with their sister, Chance, often making a cameos. Quincy Brown — who was adopted by Diddy, and is the son of Al B. Sure and the late Kim Porter — currently stars in Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and also has his own singing career. Diddy’s oldest son, Justin, recently introduced followers to his dad’s newest bundle of joy, daughter, Love Sean Combs.

Back in January, The Jasmine Brand first reported the possibility of a reality show, revealing that the Bad Boy Entertainment founder filed to have “Diddy + 7” trademarked.

There’s no word on when the reality series will make its way to Hulu, but since they’re already been spotted filming, it seems like we can expect some sort of official announcement soon.