It’s officially a wrap for Eva Marcille and her marriage to Michael Sterling, which reportedly has no chance of reconciliation.

After five years of marriage, The Shade Room reports Eva filed for divorce from her politician husband on Thursday, March 23. According to the paperwork submitted to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

Despite the unified front they presented, there seems to be no going back. Eva’s divorce filing claimed they “are living in bona fide separation.” Radar Online reported that the former Real Housewives of Atlanta wants to split everything they own right down the middle.

Eva’s filing claims during the marriage they both “acquired various assets, known and unknown to [Eva], tangible and in tangible. [Eva] should be awarded an equitable division of all marital assets, both real and personal.”

However, the top model wants the kids all to herself, and she’s demanding child support. Eva demanded primary custody of their kids so she can call the shots on major parenting decision. She expects Michael to contribute to children’s medical, dental, and hospitalization expenses.

They have three children together: Maverick, Michael Todd, and Marley Rae, from a previous relationship with Kevin McCall. Michael raised Marley as his own. After the couple married in 2018, Eva even changed her daughter’s last name to Sterling in 2020.

It seemed all good just a month ago! From the outside looking in, Eva and Michael appeared to be a happy couple. Last month, they were cute and coupled up for Valentine’s Day. In the now deleted post, Eva captioned it “Happy Valentine’s Day forever and ever. #Us.