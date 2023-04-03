Bossip Video

Basketball Wives returns tonight at 8 pm. ET/PT on VH1 and BOSSIP’s giving you an exclusive first look.

As previously reported all of the all-stars are back; Angel, Brandi, Brittish, Brooke, Duffey, Jackie, Jennifer, and Malaysia, and they’re “feeling stronger and closer to one another than ever.”

Despite their bonds, the ladies will face obstacles in season 10 including navigating life, love, relationships, and conflicts that put their friendships to the test.

Basketball Wives Season 10 Exclusive Clip

In tonight’s episode, we see that Jackie Christie and Jennifer Williams are still at odds, and this time, it’s because of a hotel room disagreement. The ladies are on a getaway to Sacramento planned by Jackie, and Jennifer thinks the O.G. is playing petty games.

The two can’t get on the same page amid their looming issues and Jennifer tells Angel, Brooke, and Brandi that she’s still peeved over Jackie’s antics at her fashion show. Jackie apologized over what went down, but not before throwing some shade.

Now while on the trip, Jennifer thinks that despite Jackie’s apology she’s trying to play her as a “basic b***” by not booking her a suite at their hotel.

Jackie apparently tried to explain the situation but things got tense after she grabbed Jennifer’s wrist.

“I’m thinking Jennifer your life is elevating, you have so much on the line,” Jenn recalls thinking to herself. “You can’t get mad at b****s who have no waistline.”

When Brandi wonders if the issue at hand is the hotel room, Jennifer corrects her and says it’s about much more.

“It’s not about the room,” says Jennifer. The room is the last straw, it’s been one thing after another!”

Take an exclusive look below.

Here’s what else you can expect from tonight’s episode.

Jackie and Jen’s feud continues, and one of them must flee back to LA. Brandi finally confronts Duffey about her loyalty comment. Brooke struggles with the aftermath of seeing Steven. Angel faces a family emergency that abruptly ends her getaway.

