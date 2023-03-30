Bossip Video

Flo Rida’s 6-year-old autistic son is in ICU after falling out of a five-story window.

According to New Jersey’s News12, Flo-Rida’s 6-year-old autistic son Zohar Dillard suffered a shattered pelvis, left metatarsal fractures, grade 3 liver laceration, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs after the fall, and he’s remained in intensive care as of Wednesday, March 29.

Zohar’s mom Alexis Adams has filed a lawsuit claiming that the Jersey City building windows “posed a hazardous condition” which allowed her son to fall onto the concrete.

“As a single mom to a special needs child, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces. I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child has suffered severe injuries due to willful negligence of our landlord and others involved in failing to take necessary safety measures,” Adams wrote in a statement. “It is devastating to see my child go through such pain and trauma knowing that this could’ve been avoided.”

Adams also claims she made multiple requests to have window guards installed but those requests were ignored. Hopefully, Zohar can make a full recovery, and any party at fault is held accountable.