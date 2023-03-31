Bossip Video

“Church Girl” Kim Burrell is claiming that her music assisted Beyoncé during detrimental times in her marriage, and she says she heard the news directly from Jay-Z.

Burrell, 50, made the revelation back in October on the We Sound Crazy podcast, but it wasn’t until Thursday that the clip began to gain significant media buzz.

The gossiping gospel powerhouse reminisced on a call she received from Jay-Z as he worked on his last album 4:44, addressing his marital transgressions.

“At the time, I didn’t know that was gonna be the name of the record…he called me and he said, ‘when my wife is going through it, I always know because I hear you playing it in the background.'”

Apparently, Bey secluded herself for eleven whole hours during a rough patch and only remerged after Kim’s music settled her soul.

“He [said], ‘My wife locked up one day for 11 hours and I heard nothing but Kim Burrell for 11 hours’. Kim continued, “He said, ‘Here’s why I’m calling you – when she came out, she was better. She was so much better.'”

According to the “Try Me Again” singer, Jigga Man desired to, “talk to the woman who made [his] wife better.”

Kim explained, “So, I flew to him and he was in the studio at the time making 4:44. And we sat and we talked for about 4 and a half hours with things that were so intimate that I would never, ever share.”

The Christian crooner likely believed what she revealed was harmless, but as you can imagine the BeyHive swarmed and warned Burrell to keep her lips superglued when it comes to Bey, even if she’s featured on Jay’s 4:44 title track.

This is not the first time Burrell’s discussed Jay Z and Beyoncé. Back in 2017, she made a similar comment to Praise 102.5 FM about Beyoncé blaring her music when she’s going through a rough patch.

I mean, we get it Kim, but telling Bey’s business will quickly burn that coveted bridge.