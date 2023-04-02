Bossip Video

Taraji P. Henson has evolved from baby mama (Baby Boy) to teacher’s mom as she is set to guest star on Quinta Brunson’s hit ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary.

After light foreshadowing over the seasons, Janine Teagues’ (Brunson) mom will finally make an appearance on the April 12 episode.

The announcement of Henson’s casting came at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA event, where the cast of Abbott Elementary sat on the panel. Show favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis were in attendance, while Chris Perfetti and Janelle James joined via Zoom from The Big Apple.

A pre-taped video of the show’s lead and executive producer Quinta Brunson played in her absence. The Abbott creator was busy hosting last night’s episode of the longest-running sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live.

In Taraji’s episode, “Mom”, ultra-optimistic Janine Teagues is planning a solo dolo Memorial Day weekend getaway only for her mom to show up unannounced with her hand out. Janine’s love interest Gregory (Tyler Williams) hones his social skills in a secondary story.

Twitter Reacts To Taraji Henson’s Casting As Jenine’s Mom on Abbott

Twitter gagged over the idea of Taraji joining their beloved “teacher show”.

After hearing the news, @CourtneyEnlow tweeted,

“I gasped with joy.”

Another user believes Taraiji is the perfect addition,

“The best casting! can’t wait for the episode to air”

Sports reporter Hart Pisani loved seeing two powerhouses come together,

“I SEE TWO GOATS IN THIS PICTURE!!!”

Some fans are impatient for the episode’s airing,

“Naw, you can’t tease me like that.”

Another user shared,