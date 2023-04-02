Taraji P. Henson has evolved from baby mama (Baby Boy) to teacher’s mom as she is set to guest star on Quinta Brunson’s hit ABC comedy, Abbott Elementary.
After light foreshadowing over the seasons, Janine Teagues’ (Brunson) mom will finally make an appearance on the April 12 episode.
The announcement of Henson’s casting came at the Paley Center for Media’s annual PaleyFest LA event, where the cast of Abbott Elementary sat on the panel. Show favorite Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams, Lisa Ann Walter and William Stanford Davis were in attendance, while Chris Perfetti and Janelle James joined via Zoom from The Big Apple.
A pre-taped video of the show’s lead and executive producer Quinta Brunson played in her absence. The Abbott creator was busy hosting last night’s episode of the longest-running sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live.
In Taraji’s episode, “Mom”, ultra-optimistic Janine Teagues is planning a solo dolo Memorial Day weekend getaway only for her mom to show up unannounced with her hand out. Janine’s love interest Gregory (Tyler Williams) hones his social skills in a secondary story.
Twitter Reacts To Taraji Henson’s Casting As Jenine’s Mom on Abbott
Twitter gagged over the idea of Taraji joining their beloved “teacher show”.
After hearing the news, @CourtneyEnlow tweeted,
“I gasped with joy.”
Another user believes Taraiji is the perfect addition,
“The best casting! can’t wait for the episode to air”
Sports reporter Hart Pisani loved seeing two powerhouses come together,
“I SEE TWO GOATS IN THIS PICTURE!!!”
Some fans are impatient for the episode’s airing,
“Naw, you can’t tease me like that.”
Another user shared,
“I already know this episode is about to be amazing”
Taraji isn’t the first member of Janine’s family to make a guest appearance as her sister Ayesha played by Avo Edibiri came alive, revealing more about Janine’s personal life.
Abbot Elementary is a mockumentary sitcom about dedicated yet underpaid teachers in the Philadelphia school system assisting their students in excelling in spite of lacking the proper funding and school supplies.
The show’s dry humor pulls you in, but the heart is what holds you.
The 52 -year-old has garnered a Golden Globe Award, a Critics Choice Award, three Emmy nominations and three BET awards for her role as Cookie Lyon on the show Empire. Additionally, she was awarded an NAACP award for her portrayal of Miss Hannigan in NBC’s Annie Live!
The Howard grad is known for belting out “it’s hard out here for a pimp” into a mic on Hustle & Flow and playing Benjamin Button’s adoptive mother, which earned her an Oscar nomination.
Taraji is a vet in the thespian game with notable movie roles in Hidden Figures, No Good Dead, Think Like a Man, Smokin’ Aces, The Family That Preys, What Men Want and The Best of Enemies.
The master manifestor has also portrayed colorful cartoons in Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie, Minions: The Rise of Gru, and Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.
Next, Taraji will film the adaptation of the Broadway musical of “The Color Purple.”
Quinta is usually spot-on with casting for her show, so it’s doubtful that she will miss this time with the talented Taraji. Quinta continues to rack up awards of her own, including a Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and NCAAP award for her work on Abbott Elementary.
With the bountiful success Quinta is experiencing, we are sure the pint-sized producer “got money” now.
“Mom,” airs at 9 p.m. ET on April 12, with the season finale of Abbott Elementary following next week.
