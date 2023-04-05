Bossip Video

The Upshaws family legacy continues to grow!

Netflix just announced that the comedy series will make its return for Part 4 this August, with a special promo starring the cast. In the promotional video, we see actress Kim Fields stepping off the set for a behind-the-scenes chat with the cast. “Guys I’ve got some news that’s been weighing heavy on my heart,” Fields tells her television, in a tone that suggests she’s about to share something bad. Instead, what Fields shares makes the entire cast erupt in celebration.

We love to see it!

If you’re not up on The Upshaws, you’ve got plenty of time to binge Parts 1, 2 and 3.

The show follows Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success. But the Upshaws are determined to make it work and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles, and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.

We can’t wait to watch! Part 4 begins streaming on Netflix August 17!