Kanye West and his DONDA Academy have been sued by the only two black teachers of the school over the school’s insane rules.

Last year Kanye West’s anti-Semitic comments cost him several partnerships but also brought about the closing of his school DONDA Academy. The school was located in Simi Valley, California, and promised a forward-thinking approach to teaching the future leaders of the world. According to the LA Times, the school was not set up to succeed and is now being sued by the only two black teachers that were formerly employed at the school.

Cecilia Hailey and Chekarey Byers allege the students were in unsafe, unregulated, and unsanitary conditions. Allegedly when they voiced their concerns to the administrators they were fired according to the complaint filed. Both ladies are now suing Ye for alleged retaliation, wrongful termination, discrimination, and withheld wages.

“We are responsible to make sure that we’re giving children a quality education, and when you don’t, you are really disturbing the life of that child,” Hailey said. “That’s just not right.” “I didn’t go into the school because it was Kanye West’s school. I went into the school because I was asked to go, and I got there and I saw a need.”

Hailey revealed the students were never exposed to an antisemitic or politically charged curriculum. However, it was noted that there were restrictions placed on what could be covered in classrooms. Allegedly the Holocaust was omitted from the Donda Academy curriculum.

“They definitely wanted to suppress a lot of information in reference to history,” Hailey said. “They didn’t want the kids to know really about African American history or Asian American history.”

For nutrition, it is alleged the students were fed sushi every school day and made to eat on the floor. Students were required to wear all black and were restricted to the first floor. The first-floor restriction was because West is allegedly afraid of stairs.

Last month when the two teachers arrived for work, they were reportedly met in the parking lot and terminated. They also claim other teachers feel the same way and are afraid to speak out. Hailey claims she attempted to discuss her concerns with West but “was threatened not to reach out to him”.