Bossip Video

We need a shower after writing that headline…

At the risk of comparing tragedies, we’re not sure that there is a single story in the current news cycle as disgusting and heinous as this one. According to NPR, the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, has “apologized” for kissing a young boy on the lips and asking him to suck his tongue. We need another shower after writing that sentence.

The viral video that sparked the chaos was taken from a public event where the boy in question asked the purported anointed one for an innocent hug and not even Sam Smith could imagine the unholiness that would follow. After the boy is summoned to the stage, the Dalai Lama asks for a kiss on the lips and the boy obliges to the applause and roar of the crowd. Then, the Dalainess tells the boy, “and suck my tongue” to which the boy can be seen nervously drawing closer to the grown man’s face before pulling away.

You can see the video for yourself below. However, we understand that it can be triggering for a great number of people and we want to caution you to take stock of your mental health before pressing play.

Following the fervent backlash on social media, the Dalai Lama’s office released a statement of sort-0f-apology that reads as follows:

A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident.

Uh, sorry, this ain’t gonna cut it and we need yet another shower…