Since branching out to experiment with her solo career, Chlöe Bailey is no stranger to criticism and she’s sending out a defiant message to detractors.

The singer dropped her first solo album, In Pieces, on March 31, marking her first full venture into music without the support of her sister, Halle Bailey. Unfortunately, the project didn’t do as well as a lot of people expected, debuting at #119 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with 10,000 units, according to Chart Data.

While Chloe x Halle‘s debut album, The Kids Are Alright, peaked at #139, their sophomore album, Ungodly Hour, had a much bigger performance thanks to their hit, “Do It,” earning a peak position of #16.

While there has definitely been some chatter online from fans who aren’t feeling the album after so much anticipation, Chlöe decided to take the high road when speaking about the project, thanking the listeners who did support her first solo venture.

“in pieces was about letting go & trusting myself,” she wrote on Twitter. “i’ve enjoyed every moment of it and i love everyone who listened to it. tour starts tomorrow in chicago and im so ready to perform these songs for yall.”

But, once she was finally in Chicago performing those new songs, she had a different message for people who aren’t fans of the album, delivering a much less diplomatic speech for her haters. She returned to the stage after performing all of her songs to let the fans in the building know how much she appreciates them, while also making it clear that she doesn’t care about any of the negativity.

“Thanks for all the support on the motherf***ing album. F**k what the f**k everybody gotta f***ing say,” Chlöe said to the crowd. “They can kiss my Black a**. Because I know you guys love me and this is all I need.”

