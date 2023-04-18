Bossip Video

In HBCU excellence news…

Last week, SNIPES, the leading streetwear and sneaker retailer, launched its Pay It Forward initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities and they brought celebs along to spread the word.

The initiative which aims to provide opportunities for underrepresented communities and empower the next generation of leaders by supporting and creating a platform for important conversations, was highlighted and hosted in partnership with The Big Homecoming’s 365 Impact Tour, which took place at ATL’s Clark Atlanta University.

The event offered a day of inspiring panel discussions, experiential activations, and one-on-one conversations with notable guests from the Atlanta community.

A press release reports that the Big Homecoming kicked off with an inspiring panel discussion led by members of SNIPES’ leadership team, including Derek Bailey, Digital Content Manager, Jasmine Cordew, Social Media Manager, Gabrielle Golden, Sr. Talent Acquisition Specialist, and JaNaie Fort, Buyer, Women’s & Kid’s.

The panel delved into critical topics such as workplace diversity, overcoming adversity, and the significance of inclusion in the workplace.

The Big Homecoming also featured a Fireside Chat focused on essential topics such as leadership, financial literacy, health, entrepreneurship, and creating a sustainable legacy of Black excellence. The discussion featured distinguished panelists such as comedian and social media star Desi Banks, reality star and entrepreneur Yandy Smith-Harris, media personality and comedian Rachael O’Neil, and actor and singer Reed Shannon; providing students with valuable advice and insights from successful professionals in various fields.

In addition to the panel discussions, The Big Homecoming included a variety of inspiring and engaging on-site activations:

The Wall of Affirmations activation was a space for students to share their aspirations and affirmations, empowering them to visualize their collective ambition and inspiration. The activation reflected SNIPES’ commitment to fostering positivity and encouraging students to aim high. At the Custom Sock Creation activation, students had the unique opportunity to design and create their own custom socks. This hands-on experience not only allowed students to exercise their creativity but also enabled them to give back to the community. The socks created by students were donated to underprivileged children at ChopArt. ChopArt provided dignity, community, and opportunity to middle and high school-aged youth experiencing homelessness through multidisciplinary arts immersion and mentorship. The Legacy Wall activation celebrated the impressive contributions of Clark Atlanta alumni who had made significant strides in their respective fields. This activation aimed to inspire students to follow in the footsteps of trailblazers such as Eva Marcille, DJ Drama, Pinky Cole, and Kenya Barris. The Legacy Wall was a testament to SNIPES’ commitment to showcasing the excellence and success of the Black community.

SNIPES adds that it committed to supporting education by providing $50,000 in scholarships for Atlanta students who signed up at the Scholarship Booth during the event. This pledge further showcased SNIPES’ dedication to supporting education and empowering the next generation to achieve their goals.

Celebrating the contributions of HBCUs to our nation’s rich history is a responsibility that we all share. At SNIPES, we believe in the power of community and education to create a better future for all,” said Paula Barbosa, VP of marketing for SNIPES. “We are thrilled to launch the Pay It Forward initiative and The Big Homecoming event, which represent our commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders and giving back to the community. Through these efforts, we hope to inspire and uplift students, faculty, and alumni at HBCUs across the country, and to showcase the importance of education and community engagement in creating a better, more equitable world for all.

“Partnering with companies that are truly committed to creating consistent impact in the community is important to The Big Homecoming’s reason for existing. We’re more than a music festival, we’re a 365 Impact organization. And partnering with a community-committed company like Snipes just helps further and accomplish our Impact goals for HBCUs and communities around the world,” said Amir Windom, Creator of The Big Homecoming.

What do YOU think about SNIPES’ support of HBCUs?