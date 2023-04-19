Bossip Video

Are you ready to get Insidious?

The Lambert family demons are BACK in Insidious: The Red Door–the frightening final chapter of the hit Horror franchise that’s sure to scare its way to #1 at the box office this summer.

In the fifth and final film of the franchise, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.

“I wanted to unpack everything that happened at the end of Insidious 2,” said Wilson in an interview with IGN. I really wanted to finish this Lambert trilogy and I wanted to, again, without giving the storyline away, I wanted to push this generational curse even more. What does that mean? When does a curse become a blessing? Is a blessing a curse?”

Check out the trailer below:





Directed by Patrick Wilson (making his directorial debut), Insidious: The Red Door also stars Rose Byrne, Andrew Astor, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass and is produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell.

“I was thrilled to hear Patrick wanted to continue the journey of Insidious as a director,” said Wan. I’ve gotten to know Patrick very well over the years of collaboration, and I know what a film buff he is. He is extremely knowledgeable about cinema and its craft. We would geek out over movies all the time in between our setups, and making movie references on set became our shorthand. So it felt right that he was making the transition into directing, and I couldn’t be happier that he’s doing it with the Insidious franchise.”

Insidious: The Red Door brings the scares into theaters July 7, 2023.