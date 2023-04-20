Bossip Video

The premier international street dance competition will make its first-ever Baltimore appearance on Friday, April 21st and we’ve got all the deets on what you can expect.

Red Bull Dance Your Style is making its Charm City debut at Rams Head Live!, and audiences will witness a dynamic fusion of street dance styles as the best dancers from the DMV and beyond showcase their talents while celebrating the city’s vibrant dance scene.

As previously reported Red Bull Dance Your Style is a unique dance battle competition that challenges dancers to take improvisation to new levels. BOSSIP has been in attendance for several Dance Your Style competitions and we’re excited to see Charm City dancers debut footwork varying from Baltimore Club to Beat Ya Feet during the 1 v. 1 bracket-style tournament.

The dancers will once again be judged solely by the audience, making them tasked with wowing the crowd for a win.

A press release reports that The Red Bull Dance Your Style Baltimore qualifier will embody the diverse cultural tapestry that defines the DMV, paying homage to the influential legacy of Baltimore Club music and the dance styles born out of the region.

Emceeing the evening will be Errigh “Neek B’Chillin” LaBoo, a formidable icon in the Baltimore Club Scene and the founder of the renowned King Of Baltimore dance competition,

as well as the illustrious Queen P.

Additionally, attendees will enjoy sounds from DMV native DJ Domo.

B-More’s thriving dance scene will also be presented by hometown dancers Queen Stylz, Tsu Flash, and King Dawson. Adding to the excitement, hip-hop dancer and two-time Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston champion, Beasty, will put her skills to the test at the Baltimore qualifier.

After Friday’s qualifier in Baltimore, the competition will move to Denver and ultimately culminate in Chicago where tremendously talented dancers from across the U.S. will face off in the finals.

March 25: Red Bull Dance Your Style Memphis April 1: Red Bull Dance Your Style Los Angeles April 8: Red Bull Dance Your Style Tampa April 16: Red Bull Dance Your Style Boston April 21: Red Bull Dance Your Style Baltimore April 22: Red Bull Dance Your Style Denver May 5: Red Bull Dance Your Style Oakland May 6: Red Bull Dance Your Style Charlotte May 18-20: Red Bull Dance Your Style USA Weekender in Chicago

Following the finals and after 130 events in over 30 countries all around the globe, national champions and runner-ups will come together for the third-ever Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final happening on November 4, 2023, in Frankfurt, Germany.

For more information and tickets for Friday’s Red Bull Dance Your Style qualifier, click HERE.