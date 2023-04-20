Bossip Video

Frank Ocean will not be performing at Weekend 2 of Coachella this Sunday.

Following a headlining performance that received a lot of backlash this past weekend, Frank Ocean dropped out of his follow-up performance for Weekend 2, Variety reported on Wednesday. A source close to the situation says his spot will be taken by Blink-182.

“Frank Ocean will not be performing at weekend 2 of Coachella after suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend 1,” the statement read. “Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity. On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend 2 due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.” The note concludes with a statement from Frank himself, who said: “‘It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon.’ — Frank Ocean.”

The news comes after days of chatter surrounding Ocean’s set during the festival’s first weekend, which started an hour late and ended early due to curfews. Plus, an elaborate performance involving an ice rink and dozens of skaters was planned but suddenly called off.

While multiple sources say the big production was abruptly canceled just hours before Ocean’s performance was to begin because the singer decided he didn’t want to do it, the statement says that it was called off because of an ankle injury he’d suffered earlier in the week.