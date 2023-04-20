Have you been keeping up with Season 2 of Grand Crew?

If you’re not already familiar, Grand Crew is a comedy series all about a crew of friends who bond over their love of wine and their awkward relationship issues. The show stars Nicole Byer, Echo Kellum, Carl Tart, Justin Cunningham, Aaron Jennings and Grasie Mercedes — and they’re all funny AF (we urge you to go binge on Peacock immediately!)

This week we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview of tomorrow’s brand-new episode of Grand Crew where Fay (Grasie Mercedes) confronts Nicky (Nicole Byer) who has been acting out. It turns out Nicky has been doing the most because she’s so upset about her bestie moving away.

That was funny on multiple levels. First of all, why was Nicky calling her biker bae Sal? Second of all, whoever in the writer’s room thought of “pulling a Whoopi” is an evil genius.

We keep hoping and praying that Fay will change her mind and stay in L.A. but we guess we’ll have to tune in to find out. What do y’all think is going to happen? Can Fay and Nicky’s friendship survive? What about Anthony and Fay’s relationship though? That’s the real question.

A brand new episode of Grand Crew airs tomorrow, Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM EST on NBC.