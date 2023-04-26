Bossip Video

The day of reckoning is upon us…

E. Jean Carroll, a former magazine columnist, and media personality, first brought her rape allegations against Donald Trump in 2019 when she wrote about a harrowing alleged encounter that she had with him inside a Bergdorf Goodman department store in New York City. At the time, Trump refuted the claims in a grotesque manner saying first, “She’s not my type” and then “it never happened.” One, Using your opinion on someone’s physical appearance as “exculpatory” evidence is objectively insane. Two, we don’t believe you, you need more people.

According to a DailyMail report of today’s proceedings, Carroll made it plain why she was there and what she came to do.

‘I’m here because Donald Trump raped me and when I wrote about it he said it didn’t happen,’ Carroll said when questioned by her lawyer. ‘He lied and shattered my reputation and I’m here to try to get my life back.’

Carroll also testified about how the alleged sexual assault has severely affected her life from that day forward, via ABCNews:

Asked later in her testimony how she felt about entering the dressing room, Carroll answered, “It was very stupid. I know people have been through a lot worse than this, but it left me, it left me unable to have a romantic life again.” “I’m a happy person but I’m aware I’ve lost out on one of the glorious experiences of a human being,” she testified, saying that flirting with Trump “ended up as the worst decision of my life.”

This trial has the potential to be a complete s#!t show and we’ll be locked into every detail and daily update. Stay tuned…