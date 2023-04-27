Hmph, well, would you look at that?
Carolyn Bryant Donham, the villainous white woman whose words sentenced 14-year-old Emmett Till to death back in 1955, is now dead at age 88. She got to live a long life with the ability to pursue all her passions while Till didn’t even get to learn how to drive a car. Young Dro wrote a song about people like Donham and we hope that his anthem “FDB” hits an all-time high for streams today.
According to Mississippi Today, Donham was suffering from cancer and was receiving hospice care. For years now, there has been a movement to have her prosecuted. More recently, back in 2022, a search warrant for her arrest was found during the search of a Mississippi courthouse basement. That discovery even further intensified the public outcry to have Donham charged with a crime, however, a grand jury declined to take up that task.
In the Devery Anderson book Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement, the family makes it clear about how they feel about Donham…
Till’s cousin, Wheeler Parker, said he and his family send their sympathies to the Donham family. “We don’t have any ill will or animosity toward her,” he said.
He said Till’s mother, Mamie Till Mobley, forgave her son’s killers.
God bless those folks. They deserve peace and whatever they have to do to get that peace is fine by us. That said, we ain’t lettin’ s#!t go. R.I.H.
