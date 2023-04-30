Bossip Video

TV One’s award-winning show UNCENSORED continues with Meagan Good tonight, Sunday, April 30 at 10 PM ET/9C!

From child star to GROWN woman, the multi-faceted actress was never meant to fit into one box and she’s shared the screen with Tisha Campbell, Jurnee Smollett, Gabrielle Union, and many more!

Being a successful actress in Hollywood can be a challenge. However, at a young age, Good realized that som things were part of her destiny, so she competed with no one.

“I’m a big believer of what’s mine is mine, nobody can take it from me. What’s someone else’s is someone else’s and nobody can take it from them,” she said. “It was around 19 when I was like ‘I’m in competition with no one and no one’s in real competition with me.’ That’s in our head. Nobody can do it the way that we can do it.”

Because black doesn’t crack, Meagan often played teenage roles at ages 21 and 22. In UNCENSORED, she admitted that because of that she was at an awkward stage in her career and discussed how 50 Cent’s “21 Questions” music video helped her transition.

“The “21 Questions” video. I was 21, and I thought how do I get people to see me as older and I was like “Oh! I’ll use a video as a national commercial saying I have arrived as a young woman,” said Good. “That’s what I set out to do and it worked!”

This Sunday, she gets uncensored as she reveals her lessons learned from 30 years in Hollywood and how she manifests the roles of her dreams, on-screen and in reality.

Following this episode, the season wraps up with Lil Wayne in the finale episode on May 7.

