Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards have called it quits after six months of dating.

Despite rumors the pair were engaged, fueled by the music icon posting pictures of an engagement ring, sources say the couple were never on their way to marriage–and now, their relationship is completely over.

“AE and Cher were never engaged and that ring he got her was just a gift,” a source told Us Weekly. “However, they had gotten very close and his son would even go over to Cher’s house in Malibu to play. Their relationship was real and they split a few weeks ago. There’s no bad blood between them and they’re on good terms.”

According to reports from RadarOnline , however, insiders spilled that Cher’s sons, Chaz, 54, and Elijah, 46, “disapproved” of their lightning-fast romance at the end of February.

The boys were reportedly concerned their mom was moving too fast with her much-younger boy toy. Still, insiders were said to have insisted Cher was so invested in her future with “AE” that she was willing to cut Chaz and Elijah out of her $360 million will — a move that only angered her boys even more. “Cher is mad at them she’s ready to cut them out of her life completely,” the source claimed months ago. “She’s been hell-bent on marrying this guy and is speaking to her lawyers about adjusting her will to make A.E. her sole beneficiary.”

RadarOnline goes on to allege that Chaz allegedly feared his mom’s boyfriend was a gold digger and was after her massive estate. Cher’s feud with her kids reportedly came to a head over the holidays when she accused them of being more interested in her money than her happiness, according to an insider.

“Cher doesn’t believe her sons should be counting her cash,” the source said. “If that’s their primary focus, they can kiss the entire pile goodbye.”

The 76-year-old singer and the music executive, 37, initially sparked engagement rumors in December 2022 after the pop icon showed off her Christmas gift from Edwards: a massive ring featuring a pear-shaped diamond. The pair was first linked in early November after they were spotted holding hands at the West Hollywood hotspot Craig’s.