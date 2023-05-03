Bossip Video

The saga continues…

Hollywood is buzzing over star-studded space epic Dune: Part Two which explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he unites with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

“I think something we can all relate to is just love,” said Zendaya in an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair. “These characters literally live on another planet, right? They’re aliens. It was interesting finding these tender moments in such turmoil and chaos. These characters are just young people forced into really, really intense circumstances.”

Check out the long-awaited trailer below:





Directed by Oscar-winning visionary Denis Villeneuve, Dune: Part Two also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar nominee Josh Brolin, Oscar nominee Austin Butler, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Oscar winner Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux with Stellan Skarsgård, Oscar nominee Charlotte Rampling, and Oscar winner Javier Bardem.

“I wanted to make a very human movie, very close to the characters, despite the scope of the film,” said Villeneuve. “I kept saying to my crew, ‘The most important thing is that spark, that relationship between both of these characters.’ If we don’t capture that, if we don’t have that onscreen, there’s no movie. The epicenter of the story is this relationship.”

The mega anticipated film will, once again, feature work from Villeneuve’s dream team of Dune creatives including Oscar-winning director of photography Greig Fraser, Oscar-winning production designer Patrice Vermette, Oscar-winning editor Joe Walker, Oscar-winning visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert, Oscar-nominated costume designer Jacqueline West, and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer.

Dune: Part Two opens in theaters November 3, 2023.