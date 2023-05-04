Bossip Video

Are you ready for Gran Turismo?

We’ve seen a million movies based on a true story but none like Gran Turismo, which tells the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of teenage gamer Jann Mardenborough whose stellar gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

Directed by Neill Blomkamp, Gran Turismo stars David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet, Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

“…my first thought was, ‘Wait, how do you make a film out of a racing simulator?’ But I read the screenplay and I personally own three [Nissan] R35 GTRs–I have a personal obsession with Nissan and the whole Nismo lineage—so I was immediately intrigued as a car lover,” said Blomkamp in an interview with Playstation.Blog. “I’ve also been very close to video games in a lot of ways throughout my career, and I had never come across something like Gran Turismo where the movie itself treats the game as a game. It’s based on a true story about Jann Mardenborough who learned to drive playing the game before driving professionally in real life, competing against other real drivers. It’s just an amazing story. Another reason I signed on was because my stuff tends to be a lot darker and more dystopian, as you mentioned, but this movie felt, well, very inspirational. It had never crossed my mind that I would direct a movie where the audience would leave the theater feeling uplifted and inspired. This was really appealing to me.”

Gran Turismo speeds into theaters August 11.