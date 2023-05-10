Bossip Video

The weekend is almost here and Sunday is all about mom.

This Mother’s Day you can celebrate any special woman in your life that’s brought life into the world or simply spread joy as a mother figure. The last thing you want to do is let the day pass without showing your appreciation and as always, we have you covered with a few gift ideas for mom.

BOSSIP’s Last-Minute Mother’s Day Guide

Every mom deserves flowers on Mother’s Day. This year, DoorDash is stepping up for everyone and providing an unbeatable offer. Until 5/14 you can receive 15% off a flower order using code FLOWERS15. DoorDash is partnering with local and national florists to make this happen even on Mother’s Day. Don’t be a cheapskate get her a virtual DoorDash gift card as well and you can save 15% off one retail purchase (up to $10 off) with code MOMDAY15. Both deals are good until 5/14.

Nobody stays cozy like mom, and this Mother’s Day Foot Locker has tons of select styles on sale. If she loves UGGS the Disquette and the Cozette are both on sale for an unbeatable price. If she’s more of the sneaker type, the Nike Air Max Plus is the perfect choice. If you really want to bring the heat this Mother’s Day Hoka Rincon 3 is the way to go. Trust us her friends have all been telling her about them and she’s thinking about picking up a pair.

PUMA is having a sale on various workout and Yoga accessories that make a great gift. The Women’s Yoga Mat, Mat Bag, and Suede Classics all for less than $200. If you know a mom that is expecting they have a great group of items on sale for Mothers-to-be. The maternity training tee, maternity leggings, and maternity tank top together can’t be beaten.

Google’s got the gadgets for Mother’s Day, we’ve got an official list of picks from the tech giant that your mom will surely love!

Pixel 7 Pro ($899)

Google reports that if your mom is the unofficial/ self-proclaimed family photographer, she needs the Pixel 7 Pro available in the color Hazel for the very first time or Snow and Obsidian.

The premium Pixel model has more powerful cameras, faster screen refresh rates, a larger battery, and a polished, jewel-like finish. A press release notes that the Pixel 7 Pro camera includes a dedicated 5x telephoto lens and 30x Super Res Zoom (the most powerful on any smartphone) so you can get super sharp close-ups of your favorite artist at a concert or your child’s first goal.

Deal from 5/10 – 5/21

$ 100 off (Now $799)

Available at: Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Target

Pixel Watch ($349 base or $399 with LTE)

Google’s got a smartwatch.

The brand boasts that it’s made of recycled stainless steel and has stylish armbands. It also has Fitbit integration that will give insights into your health with continuous heart rate and sleep tracking that will be instrumental in your health journey. It also allows for voice commands.

Sale from 5/7 – 5/14

$50 off (Now $299 base)

$70 off (Now $329 LTE)

Available at: Google Store, Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart

Pixel Buds Pro ($199.99)

This Mother’s Day moms can enjoy Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation.

Google reports that they deliver full, immersive sound and are packed with all the helpfulness and smarts you expect from Google, including hands-free help from Google Assistant. Pixel Buds Pro’s Silent Seal™ also adapts to your ear, maximizing the amount of noise that’s canceled.

Deal from 5/7 – 5/14

$40 off (Now $159.99)

Available at: Google Store, Amazon, Kohl’s, Target, Walmart

Nest Hub Gen 2 ($99.99)

Google’s Nest Hub Gen 2 is great for a mom who wants to center her home in the best ways.

It allows for mom to stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music and can control her compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or her voice.

Available at: Google Store, Best Buy, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Target

Hyper! Skin has broken into the skin market with one simple thing RESULTS. Hyperpigmentation can be a pain to deal with and you’ll almost go break finding anything to fight it. Hyper is specifically for this issue and is very affordable. The best part is the product line is small and simple. The Dark Spot Serum is a holy grail but the Brightening Cleaning Gel is also a must-have. Again, don’t be a cheap skate grab the Hyper Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask while you’re at it.

Dorai offers an extensive line of homecare products that make life easier in every way. Our pick for Mother’s Day would be the Bathstone 3-Pack. Stepping out of the shower from a little relaxation on to a modern approach to bath mats that instantly dry right under your feet. Once she has the BathStone she will immediately want the kitchen and bathroom products to match.

The Hailey Ann Collection home decor is breaking the internet and selling out fast. From the Acrylic Bookshelf Accessory to the stylish Knot Box for tissue, there’s something any mom would love on the site.

Stuffed Cookies is another ideal gift for a dessert lover. Nothing says I’m thinking of you on this special day like the deliciously stuffed morsels.

Seedlip Drink is a first-of-a-kind non-alcoholic spirit that’s perfect for the dry Mom’s out there. Grab Mom the three-bottle bundle and recipe book and let her live her best mocktail dreams.

Telfar bags are self-explanatory. She sees the hype and wants one, make it happen. We’ve even made it easy for you to shop, you can see all in-stock bags by clicking here.

If you want to really splurge, the Apple Watch is a gift that will surely have your mom bragging about you. If she’s the outside adventurous type, the Apple Watch Ultra is a must. If all she cares about is counting those daily steps and looking fashionable, there is always the Apple Watch SE.

If you insist on getting Mom a bottle of liquor for Mother’s Day, at least show up with something she hasn’t seen before. PATRÓN EL CIELO is the perfect spirit with the best design that just looks expensive. You can get it delivered to you in minutes with ReserveBar. Luckily for you, the first 100 orders will receive complimentary engraving and shipping when using code “ENGRAVEPATRON” at checkout unless you are in Texas.

If your mom is a kitchenista, this one’s a must-have. If your mom has been dropping hints since the Obama administration about a KitchenAid Mixer, now’s the time to get one. You also really have no excuse, because it’s on sale and available for $100 off.