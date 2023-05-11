Bossip Video

Will you be seated for Surrounded?

Letitia Wright shows her impressive range as freedwoman and former Buffalo Soldier Moses ‘Mo’ Washington who gets roped up in a dangerous saga with an outlaw and his gang in the wild west.

According to the official synopsis, Surrounded picks up five years after the Civil War when “Mo” travels west to lay claim on a gold mine–the summation of years of toil for Mo and her community.

It’s a dangerous world for an unaccompanied Black woman in 1870 America and so Mo travels into the deep frontier disguised as a man.

After her stagecoach is ambushed by a group of murderous thieves, Mo is forced to hold legendary outlaw Tommy Walsh captive while the remaining surviving passengers seek out help.”

What ensues is a battle of wills, blurring the line between captor and captive, as they both try to survive the harsh western landscape.

Directed by Anthony Mandler, the film also stars Jamie Bell, and Jeffrey Donovan with Brett Gelman and Michael K. Williams (in his final film role).

“Portraying Mo Washington in Surrounded allowed me to transform as an artist, I’m excited for Western movie lovers to dig into this story,” said Wright in an exclusive statement to Shadow & Act about the film.

Surrounded premieres on digital everywhere on June 20, 2023.