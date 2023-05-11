Bossip Video

Adidas has revealed it will indeed sell leftover YEEZY stockpile from its former partnership with Kanye West and then donate profits.

Last October when Kanye West was making anti-Semitic remarks he explicitly state he could do so without being dropped from ADIDAS. Well, Adidas ended its partnership with Kanye West which might have been the brand’s riskiest decision since its conception. At the time Adidas claimed it factored in the $1.3 Billion loss from sales into the decision. For months rumors have swirled that Adidas would reform its partnership with West to sell the remaining inventory despite the nasty split. This rumor surfaced after several reports the brand would simply burn the inventory which just isn’t a good business decision or environmental decision.

According to BusinessInsider, Adidas CEO Björn Gulden revealed plans to begin selling the inventory stockpile during an investor call Thursday.

“What we are trying to do now over time is to sell some of this merchandise … burning the goods would not be a solution,” Gulden said. He also defended the brand in working with Kanye West stating: “As difficult as he [West] was, he is perhaps the most creative mind in our industry.”

Adidas also stated they would donate the profit to charity. Ironically enough the brand did not answer how much it would donate or if West would receive his 15% royalty on the sales.