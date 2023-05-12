Bossip Video

We honestly weren’t sure that this would actually happen…

BOSSIP previously reported on the death of Jordan Neely, a Black man who a white vigilante passenger aboard an NYC subway train killed during a mental health crisis. Today, according to ABCNews, the vigilante in question, Daniel Penny, turned himself in for arrest on charges of second-degree manslaughter. Our cynicism toward arrest is rooted in the fact that the NYPD only took Penny in for questioning following the viral killing and quickly released him back into the wild.

Penny’s lawyers released the following statement:

“When Mr. Penny, a decorated Marine veteran, stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers, his well-being was not assured. He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers,” said the statement from the law firm of Raiser and Kenniff. “The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely.”

Maybe all that red, white, and blue hero indoctrination made him think that he is the real Captain America. We are most confident that he is not and so are Jordan Neely’s family lawyers…

“The truth is, he knew nothing about Jordan’s history when he intentionally wrapped his arms around Jordan’s neck, and squeezed and kept squeezing,” the Neely family attorneys said in a statement. “Daniel Penny’s press release is not an apology nor an expression of regret. It is a character assassination, and a clear example of why he believed he was entitled to take Jordan’s life,” the statement from attorneys Donte Mills and Lennon Edwards continued.

Unlike Daniel Cameron in the Breonna Taylor case, the Manhattan District Attorney decided to press charges without consulting a grand jury as is his right when deemed appropriate. A grand jury will hear the evidence but the charges will remain.

If convicted, Penny faces up to 15 years in prison.