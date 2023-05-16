Bossip Video

Gabrielle Union set the Twitter world ablaze when she revealed that she and her husband, Dwyane Wade, split all of their finances 50/50.

During a recent conversation with Bloomberg‘s Idea Generation, the actress opened up about her mindset when it comes to saving money, which is when she revealed that she and Wade split all of their expenses down the middle.

“It’s weird to say I’m head of household, because in this household we split everything 50/50,” Union said of her marriage to the former NBA star.

The Bring It On alum also said that despite their combined success, she still keeps her eye on the bottom line, citing their responsibility to others.

“But in the other households that each of us have to support, it puts this – there’s always this gorilla on your back – that’s like, ‘You better work, you better work, you better work -are you gonna sleep in? Somebody might not eat!'” Union said.

The actress went on to say that despite their collective success and wealth, she stays in a mindset of anxiety and scarcity when examining the bottom line.

“I think I just have more responsibilities for my money,” Union told Bloomberg. “So, I get nervous: ‘Oh God, that movie didn’t open, what does that mean? Am I going to have enough to hold everybody up?”‘ She added: “And I’m trying to find peace in the journey; not using my anxiety and scarcity mindset to be my engine, which is hard.”

Unsurprisingly, the most talked-about part of this interview ended up being the fact that Union and Wade split their finances 50/50. Check out some of the most hilarious Twitter responses to that reveal down below:

Some fans have also started to compare Union with Savannah James, who recently gave a rare interview about her life as a mother and the wife of the face of the NBA: LeBron James.

Because Savannah revealed that she’s always been focused on being a great mom and wife instead of her own career, some Twitter users are pointing out the difference between her life and Union’s, who is worried about financial stability despite being married to LeBron’s former teammate.

Obviously, the same things don’t work for every relationship, but a lot of folks think Savannah’s life sounds a lot more sweet than Gabrielle’s. Check out some of the comparisons for yourself: