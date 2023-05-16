Bossip Video

Patrick Lyoya was killed by a Grand Rapids, Michigan police officer named Christopher Schurr in 2022 during a traffic stop and his family is still seeking answers.

As previously reported after a brief tussle, Schurr subdued Lyoya but still thought it necessary to draw his service pistol and shoot him in the back of the head. As usual, this horrifying incident was captured on camera for the entire world to see. As a result, Schurr was charged with second-degree manslaughter. Since then, very little has been heard about Patrick Lyoya, and his parents are sick and tired of it.

According to MLive, the family recently gathered at his grave site to renew their call for justice and to inform local authorities that they aren’t go quietly into the night…

“We have to find the justice for Patrick. Everybody knows how Patrick’s life was taken away, and today they’re doing everything they can to drop off the case,” Patrick Lyoya’s father, Peter Lyoya, said through interpreter Israel Siku. “I’m asking everybody to stand up, to stand up really with power and force to get justice for Patrick.”

The May 13 gathering comes just a month after the one-year anniversary of Patrick’s death at Schurr’s hands on April 4, 2022. Ubquitious civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Ven Johnson are representing the family in a $100 million lawsuit against the city and Schurr personally. The former police officer is set to stand trail beginning October 24 after his defense lawyers were able to get the start date pushed back from the initially scheduled date this past March.

Our eyes will be all over this case and we will bring you the details as they play out in real-time.