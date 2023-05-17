Bossip Video

We’ve written about a lot of crazy stories in our day but this one has to rank somewhere near the top.

According to ABCNews, Springfield, Colorado man was pulled over Saturday night for speeding and when the officer approach his vehicle he got quite an unexpected surprise. The driver scrambled to get into the passenger seat…to switch places with his dog! The cop literally watched the whole thing.

“The driver attempted to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat, as the SPD officer approached and watched the entire process,” the statement read. “The male party then exited the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving.”

It should come as no surprise that the man showed obvious signs of being heavily intoxicated and tried to make a run for it when the officer asked him about his alcohol consumption.

It should also not be surprising to hear that the man was found to have two open warrants for his arrest. When all was said and done, the unidentified drunk driver was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 mph over the speed limit and resisting arrest.

Ol’ boy would have been better off just hopping out the whip and running from the get-go. Swapping places with the dog, not so much.