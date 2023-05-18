Bossip Video

The only question we have is…was it worth it?

Yes, that question could be posed to the criminal who had a warrant out for forgery in Illinois but we’re really asking that question to the cop who thought it necessary to put his life at risk for such a… low-tier crime.

According to The Des Moines Register, back in March 2021, Officer Patrick McCarty spotted the suspect, 29-year-old Dennis James Guider Jr., in the passenger seat of a car at a restaurant drive-thru. Not sure how the hell McCarty recognized him but we digress. Upon being pulled over and told that he was under arrest, Guider Jr. decided that he wasn’t going and attempted to flee the traffic stop by pushing the female driver out of the car. McCarty stepped in front of the vehicle and pointed his gun at Guider Jr. and that’s when all hell broke loose…

Peep the video below.

The wild chase came to a close when Guider Jr. ran into a ditch and sent McCarty flying off the hood of the car. As a result, he suffered broken vertebrae and was out of work for several months. Let Guider Jr. tell it, the injuries that McCarty suffered are his own fault because he jumped on the hood of the car with his gun drawn. When all was said and done, Guider Jr. pleaded guilty to serious injury by vehicle, a felony, and was recently sentenced to up to five years in prison.

If we didn’t know any better we’d swear that this was in Flordia.