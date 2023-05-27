What’s Memorial Day without the drinks? We’ve got you covered with the most flavorful and easy-to-follow drink recipes.
Memorial Day weekend is here and more than likely you’ve already got your food menu planned out and grill prepped and ready to go. One thing that you must have is an elite drink menu to accompany the food. Blow your guest away with our massive Memorial Day Drink guide. We have something for everyone, even those who like spritzers. Grab your bar kit and some Riedel Cocktail glasses and let’s get to it.
BOSSIP’s 2023 Memorial Day Drink Guide
Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru French 75 Image
Ingredients:
1.5oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru
0.75oz Lemon Juice
0.75oz Simple Syrup
2 oz Champagne
Method: Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.
Absolut Elderflower Collins
Ingredients:
Ice Cubes
1½ Parts Absolut Vodka
1 Part Lemon Juice
½ Part Elderflower Cordial
5 Parts Soda Water
2 Wheels Lemon
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with two lemon wheels.
Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz
Ingredients:
1 Part Malibu Original
4 Parts Sparkling Rosé
1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled
Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish
Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.
LALO Spicy Cucumber Margarita
Ingredients:
2oz LALO Tequila
2oz lime juice
1.5oz pineapple juice
½ of a small cucumber
2-4 slices of jalapeño
1-2 tbsps honey or agave syrup
Method: Rim the edge of the glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajín or salt. Add ingredients to blender and strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice, and cocktail mix and shake until chilled. Strain into glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.
PATRÓN Silver Breeze
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
1 oz Grapefruit juice
1 oz Cranberry juice
1 oz Lemonade
+ Lemon wedge for garnish
Method: Combine Patrón Silver, grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, and lemonade in an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.
Campari Spritz
Ingredients:
2 parts Campari
3 parts Cinzano Prosecco
1 part Soda Water
Ice
Orange slice garnish
Premium touch: Orange peel garnish
Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.
Aperol 3-2-1 Spritz
Ingredients:
Ice cubes
3 shots of Aperol
2 shots Cinzano Prosecco
1 shot of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)
Slice of orange
Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol In a Stemmed Ballon glass. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.
Cilantro Nectarine Smash
Ingredients:
2 parts Hudson Do The Rye Thing
¼ part simple syrup
2-3 slices of nectarine
1-2 sprigs cilantro* – stems included
Method: Add cilantro, nectarine, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle gently, releasing juice from the nectarine without tearing the cilantro leaves. Add rye and ice to a shaker and shake to chill. Dump it all into rocks glass. Garnish with a fresh sprig of cilantro – slap before serving to release aromatics.
*Cilantro can be substituted with any herb you love – sage, basil, and rosemary all make for a great cocktail.
Monkey Shoulder Whiskey’s “Fronds with Benefits”
by Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador
Ingredients:
1 ½ parts Monkey Shoulder
½ part green tea syrup
½ part pineapple juice
3 parts coconut water
Method: Shake, and strain over ice in Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple fronds.
Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita
Ingredients:
Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita
Method: Chill, garnish your glass with salt and a lime wedge, and pour neat or on the rock.
Spicy Paloma
Ingredients:
1 Part Ancho Reyes Verde
1 Part Espolòn Tequila Blanco
1/2 Part lime juice
3 parts grapefruit soda
Pinch of sea salt
Method: Put all ingredients into a martini or highball glass on the rocks and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.
Cantera Negra Blood Orange Mimosa
Ingredients:
1oz Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila
1oz Aperol
2oz freshly squeezed blood orange juice
Champagne or sparkling wine
Method: Shake all ingredients (minus champagne). Strain into a highball glass over ice. Slowly add champagne to fill. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.
Teeling’s Perfect Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
1 ¼ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey
4 parts Local Coffee Roast (Like the Teeling Small Batch Roast)
½ part Demerara Syrup
Bar spoon of Heavy Cream
Method: In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, and syrup to stir and combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon and garnish with grated nutmeg for a special touch.
Rose Spritz
Ingredients:
3oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose
2oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter
Method: Combine both ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry or orange slice and enjoy!
CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz
Ingredients:
1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon
2 oz Lemonade
1 oz Club Soda
Splash Cranberry Juice
Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda, and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.
Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA WILDGARDEN CUP
INGREDIENTS:
2 parts HENDRICK’S FLORA ADORA
1 part Lemon Juice
1 part Simple Syrup
Top with Soda
4 Raspberries, 6 Mint leaves, and 3 Cucumber Wheels to Garnish
Method: Fill the glass with cubed ice. Add raspberry & mint to the glass, add HENDRICK’S FLORA ADORA, lemon, and simple syrup then gently mix. Top with soda, gently mix again, and garnish with cucumber.
D’USSÉ Champagne Sparkler
Ingredients:
1 Part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac
1 Sugar Cube
3 Dashes Angostura Bitters
Top MARTINI & ROSSI ® Asti Sparkling Wine
Method: Add D’USSÉ, sugar cube, and bitters into a champagne flute. Top with chilled MARTINI & ROSSI ® Asti Sparkling Wine.
Belvedere Citrus Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz Belvedere Vodka
1 oz Dry Vermouth
3 Lemon Slices
2 Lime Slices
Fever-Tree Sparkling Water
Fever-Tree Tonic Water
Method: Combine all ingredients in a spritz glass over ice. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic water.
Lobo’s 1707 ‘Layback Spritz’
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado
1 oz Ramazotti
3 oz Sparkling Rose
1 oz Soda
Dried lemon wheel
Thyme sprig
Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice and stir slowly. Garnish with a dried lemon wheel and thyme sprig.
Mercer + Prince’s Pineapple Smash
Ingredients:
2 oz. MERCER + PRINCE
.5 oz. Cane or Demerara Syrup
.5 oz Fresh lime juice
3-4 chunks of pineapple
Method: Add ingredients into a double old-fashioned rocks glass, and gently muddle together. Fill the glass with pebble/crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint.
The Mercer + Prince Sidecar
Ingredients:
2oz Mercer + Prince
1oz Premium Orange Liqueur
.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice
Sugar Rimmed Glass
Method: Rub the rim of a chilled coupe glass with a lemon and dip it into sugar. Add liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into newly rimmed glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.
Gran Coramino’s “The Beloved”
Ingredients:
2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
0.5oz Lemon Juice
0.5oz Agave
5 Concord Grapes
2 Cucumber Slices
Coupe Glass
Method: In a cocktail shaker, add concord grapes and cucumber, then muddle. Add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice, concord grapes, and mint sprig.
BACARDÍ Mango Chile Mojito
Ingredients:
1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile
.75 oz Lime Juice
.50 oz Simple Syrup
1.5 oz Soda Water
8-10 mint leaves
Method: Pour lime juice & simple syrup into a tall glass. Add mint & use a bar spoon or muddler to press the mint leaves. Pour in crushed ice, BACARDÍ Mango Chile, and stir. Top with Soda water & garnish.
Provence Paloma
Ingredients:
1 oz St-Germain
.75 oz Patron Silver Tequila
1.5 oz Rose Wine
3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda
Grapefruit Wedge For Garnish
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in the St-Germain, tequila, and rose wine. Top the drink with grapefruit soda. Give the drink a gentle stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.
PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Patrón Silver
.75 oz lime juice
12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water
.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)
Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like)
PATRÓN EL CIELO Martini
Ingredients:
2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth
0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth
3 dashes of Orange bitters
Method: Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, and garnish with an orange twist.
PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz
Ingredients:
1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO
2 oz Chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine
3 oz Chilled Ginger Ale
Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.
Proper No. Twelve APPLE SMASH
Ingredients:
2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
.75 oz lemon juice
Splash of fresh pineapple juice
2-3 oz club soda
Mint sprig for garnish
Method: In a shaker, mix Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, lemon juice, and a splash of fresh pineapple juice. Pour over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a mint spring and enjoy!
Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade
Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe.
3 oz lemonade.
Method: Combine Crown Royal and Lemonade in an ice-filled glass.
