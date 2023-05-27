Bossip Video

What’s Memorial Day without the drinks? We’ve got you covered with the most flavorful and easy-to-follow drink recipes.

Memorial Day weekend is here and more than likely you’ve already got your food menu planned out and grill prepped and ready to go. One thing that you must have is an elite drink menu to accompany the food. Blow your guest away with our massive Memorial Day Drink guide. We have something for everyone, even those who like spritzers. Grab your bar kit and some Riedel Cocktail glasses and let’s get to it.

BOSSIP’s 2023 Memorial Day Drink Guide

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru French 75 Image

Ingredients:

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

0.75oz Lemon Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Champagne

Method: Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.

Absolut Elderflower Collins

Ingredients:

Ice Cubes

1½ Parts Absolut Vodka

1 Part Lemon Juice

½ Part Elderflower Cordial

5 Parts Soda Water

2 Wheels Lemon

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with two lemon wheels.

Malibu “Hello Spring” Spritz

Ingredients:

1 Part Malibu Original

4 Parts Sparkling Rosé

1/2 Part fresh strawberries, muddled

Mint leaf sprig and sliced strawberries for garnish

Method: Add Malibu and fresh strawberry purée into a glass. Add ice cubes and top up with sparkling rosé wine. Mix together gently. Garnish with sliced strawberries and mint sprig.

LALO Spicy Cucumber Margarita

Ingredients:

2oz LALO Tequila

2oz lime juice

1.5oz pineapple juice

½ of a small cucumber

2-4 slices of jalapeño

1-2 tbsps honey or agave syrup

Method: Rim the edge of the glass with a lime wedge and dip in Tajín or salt. Add ingredients to blender and strain when smooth. In a cocktail shaker, muddle slices of jalapeño, ice, and cocktail mix and shake until chilled. Strain into glass. Serve with extra lime wedges and garnish with jalapeño slices.

PATRÓN Silver Breeze

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

1 oz Grapefruit juice

1 oz Cranberry juice

1 oz Lemonade

+ Lemon wedge for garnish

Method: Combine Patrón Silver, grapefruit juice, cranberry juice, and lemonade in an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Campari Spritz

Ingredients:

2 parts Campari

3 parts Cinzano Prosecco

1 part Soda Water

Ice

Orange slice garnish

Premium touch: Orange peel garnish

Method: Fill the wine glass with ice. Add Prosecco, Campari and soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.

Aperol 3-2-1 Spritz

Ingredients:

Ice cubes

3 shots of Aperol

2 shots Cinzano Prosecco

1 shot of Soda Water (served from a siphon or chilled bottle)

Slice of orange

Method: In a stemmed balloon glass full of ice, combine 3 parts of Cinzano Prosecco followed by 2 parts Aperol In a Stemmed Ballon glass. Add 1 part or a splash of soda water, stir gently if needed, and garnish with an orange slice. The end result should be a uniform, perfect orange color.

Cilantro Nectarine Smash

Ingredients:

2 parts Hudson Do The Rye Thing

¼ part simple syrup

2-3 slices of nectarine

1-2 sprigs cilantro* – stems included

Method: Add cilantro, nectarine, and simple syrup to a cocktail shaker and muddle gently, releasing juice from the nectarine without tearing the cilantro leaves. Add rye and ice to a shaker and shake to chill. Dump it all into rocks glass. Garnish with a fresh sprig of cilantro – slap before serving to release aromatics.

*Cilantro can be substituted with any herb you love – sage, basil, and rosemary all make for a great cocktail.

Monkey Shoulder Whiskey’s “Fronds with Benefits”

by Anna Mains, Monkey Shoulder Brand Ambassador

Ingredients:

1 ½ parts Monkey Shoulder

½ part green tea syrup

½ part pineapple juice

3 parts coconut water

Method: Shake, and strain over ice in Collins glass. Garnish with pineapple fronds.

Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita

Ingredients:

Batch & Bottle Milagro Margarita

Method: Chill, garnish your glass with salt and a lime wedge, and pour neat or on the rock.

Spicy Paloma

Ingredients:

1 Part Ancho Reyes Verde

1 Part Espolòn Tequila Blanco

1/2 Part lime juice

3 parts grapefruit soda

Pinch of sea salt

Method: Put all ingredients into a martini or highball glass on the rocks and top with grapefruit soda. Garnish with a grapefruit wheel.

Cantera Negra Blood Orange Mimosa

Ingredients:

1oz Cantera Negra Reposado Tequila

1oz Aperol

2oz freshly squeezed blood orange juice

Champagne or sparkling wine

Method: Shake all ingredients (minus champagne). Strain into a highball glass over ice. Slowly add champagne to fill. Garnish with a blood orange wheel.

Teeling’s Perfect Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

1 ¼ parts Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

4 parts Local Coffee Roast (Like the Teeling Small Batch Roast)

½ part Demerara Syrup

Bar spoon of Heavy Cream

Method: In a warmed glass, mix Teeling Whiskey, brewed coffee, and syrup to stir and combine. Top with cream from the back of a bar spoon and garnish with grated nutmeg for a special touch.

Rose Spritz

Ingredients:

3oz Martini & Rossi Sparkling Rose

2oz. Martini & Rossi Riserva Speciale Bitter

Method: Combine both ingredients in a balloon glass filled with ice. Garnish with a strawberry or orange slice and enjoy!

CÎROC Honey Melon Fizz

Ingredients:

1.75 oz CÎROC Honey Melon

2 oz Lemonade

1 oz Club Soda

Splash Cranberry Juice

Method: Add CÎROC Honey Melon, Lemonade, Club Soda, and a splash of Cranberry Juice in a highball glass filled with ice. Stir and garnish with Fresh Mint and a Lemon Wheel.

Hendrick’s FLORA ADORA WILDGARDEN CUP

INGREDIENTS:

2 parts HENDRICK’S FLORA ADORA

1 part Lemon Juice

1 part Simple Syrup

Top with Soda

4 Raspberries, 6 Mint leaves, and 3 Cucumber Wheels to Garnish

Method: Fill the glass with cubed ice. Add raspberry & mint to the glass, add HENDRICK’S FLORA ADORA, lemon, and simple syrup then gently mix. Top with soda, gently mix again, and garnish with cucumber.

D’USSÉ Champagne Sparkler

Ingredients:

1 Part D’USSÉ VSOP Cognac

1 Sugar Cube

3 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Top MARTINI & ROSSI ® Asti Sparkling Wine

Method: Add D’USSÉ, sugar cube, and bitters into a champagne flute. Top with chilled MARTINI & ROSSI ® Asti Sparkling Wine.

Belvedere Citrus Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz Belvedere Vodka

1 oz Dry Vermouth

3 Lemon Slices

2 Lime Slices

Fever-Tree Sparkling Water

Fever-Tree Tonic Water

Method: Combine all ingredients in a spritz glass over ice. Top with equal parts of sparkling water and tonic water.

Lobo’s 1707 ‘Layback Spritz’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado

1 oz Ramazotti

3 oz Sparkling Rose

1 oz Soda

Dried lemon wheel

Thyme sprig

Method: Combine all ingredients in a glass with ice and stir slowly. Garnish with a dried lemon wheel and thyme sprig.

Mercer + Prince’s Pineapple Smash

Ingredients:

2 oz. MERCER + PRINCE

.5 oz. Cane or Demerara Syrup

.5 oz Fresh lime juice

3-4 chunks of pineapple

Method: Add ingredients into a double old-fashioned rocks glass, and gently muddle together. Fill the glass with pebble/crushed ice and garnish with a bouquet of fresh mint.

The Mercer + Prince Sidecar

Ingredients:

2oz Mercer + Prince

1oz Premium Orange Liqueur

.5oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Sugar Rimmed Glass

Method: Rub the rim of a chilled coupe glass with a lemon and dip it into sugar. Add liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice and shake to combine/chill. Strain into newly rimmed glass and garnish with an expressed lemon peel.

Gran Coramino’s “The Beloved”

Ingredients:

2oz Gran Coramino Cristalino

0.5oz Lemon Juice

0.5oz Agave

5 Concord Grapes

2 Cucumber Slices

Coupe Glass

Method: In a cocktail shaker, add concord grapes and cucumber, then muddle. Add Gran Coramino Cristalino, lemon juice, and agave syrup. Add fresh ice, then shake and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a cucumber slice, concord grapes, and mint sprig.

BACARDÍ Mango Chile Mojito

Ingredients:

1.5 oz BACARDÍ Mango Chile

.75 oz Lime Juice

.50 oz Simple Syrup

1.5 oz Soda Water

8-10 mint leaves

Method: Pour lime juice & simple syrup into a tall glass. Add mint & use a bar spoon or muddler to press the mint leaves. Pour in crushed ice, BACARDÍ Mango Chile, and stir. Top with Soda water & garnish.

Provence Paloma

Ingredients:

1 oz St-Germain

.75 oz Patron Silver Tequila

1.5 oz Rose Wine

3.5 oz Grapefruit Soda

Grapefruit Wedge For Garnish

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Pour in the St-Germain, tequila, and rose wine. Top the drink with grapefruit soda. Give the drink a gentle stir. Garnish with a grapefruit wedge.

PATRÓN Silver Ranch Water

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Patrón Silver

.75 oz lime juice

12 oz bottle of sparkling mineral water

.75 oz Citrónge Orange Liqueur (optional)

Method: Combine Patrón silver and lime juice in a Collins glass filled with ice. Top with your preferred sparkling mineral water and stir gently to combine. Optional: 0.75 Citrónge Orange Liqueur (The original recipe also added 0.75 Oz of Citrónge Orange Liqueur – which you can add with the silver and lime juice if you’d like)

PATRÓN EL CIELO Martini

Ingredients:

2 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

0.5 oz MARTINI Ambrato Vermouth

0.5 oz Noilly Prat Extra Dry Vermouth

3 dashes of Orange bitters

Method: Add all to a mixing glass, and stir with ice. Pour neat into a chilled Nick & Nora glass, and garnish with an orange twist.

PATRÓN EL CIELO Spritz

Ingredients:

1 oz PATRÓN EL CIELO

2 oz Chilled Pinot Grigio or Provençale Rose Wine

3 oz Chilled Ginger Ale

Method: In a white wine glass with cubed ice, build all ingredients, and stir to combine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge – squeeze and drop into the glass.

Proper No. Twelve APPLE SMASH

Ingredients:

2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple

.75 oz lemon juice

Splash of fresh pineapple juice

2-3 oz club soda

Mint sprig for garnish

Method: In a shaker, mix Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple, lemon juice, and a splash of fresh pineapple juice. Pour over ice and top with club soda. Garnish with a mint spring and enjoy!

Crown Royal Whisky Lemonade

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe.

3 oz lemonade.

Method: Combine Crown Royal and Lemonade in an ice-filled glass.