This past weekend marked 200 days since Shanquella Robinson was killed while vacationing in Mexico with a group of so-called “friends.” Despite the Mexican authorities’ investigation that led to an arrest warrant being issued for the suspect, DaeJahnae Jackson, said suspect is here in America living her best life free from consequences. As you can probably imagine, this is something that the grieving and angry family simply cannot abide by.

According to Yahoo! News, Shanquella’s family was accompanied by ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump and well-known activist Tamika Mallory as the group met with White House officials including director of the White House Office of Public Engagement Stephen Benjamin. Following the meeting, the family set up shop at the National Council of Negro Women to publicly address their feelings on what happened behind closed doors…

“We are encouraged by our meeting … with the White House officials and White House Counsel,” declared Crump, who said the family and the attorneys discussed the next steps with Biden-Harris officials. The transnational case has resulted in no arrests to date. “We are grateful that they said … don’t give up on the process [and] we’re going to look at what can be done to make sure that there is at least due process,” the famed civil rights attorney told reporters.

Politicians say a lot of things, what are they going to DO is the only thing that we’re interested in at this time.

“Do or don’t do. There is no ‘try'” and that’s on Yoda.