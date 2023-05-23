BOSSIP first reported on the shooting death of Sinzae Reed back in December of last year and we’re still hotter than fish grease over this case…
Today, the newest news regarding the intentional killing of this 13-year-old has turned our temperature even higher.
According to ABCNews, the man who killed Sinzae, a 36-year-old white man named Krieg Butler, has been charged with crimes connected to the fatal incident. Key word, “connected”. Franklin County Prosecutor G. Gary Tyack presented evidence to a grand jury last week and after two days of deliberation, they came back with charges of tampering with evidence and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle but not murder, manslaughter, or any charge that denoted Butler’s sole responsibility for Sinzae’s death.
Sinzae’s mother, Megan Reed, says she knows exactly why this is…
“The family, although disappointed with the grand jury decision, we will not be deterred from getting justice on a federal level,” Megan Reed said in the statement. “We believe our local government is grasping at the lowest hanging fruit. Partly because of [Ohio governor] Mike DeWine’s rush to implement stand your ground legislation without giving our courts and police, proper legal guidance.”
“I’m very frustrated because I know if it was the other way around…if it was a Black man and my child was white, the Black man would be in jail and my son would have justice.”
Neither evidence tampering nor “mishandling” a firearm even begins to explain Butler’s actions nor holds him specifically accountable for killing a Black boy. Witnesses to the attack say Butler pulled into the apartment complex where Sinzae lives, fired multiple rounds, got back in his truck, and drove away.
