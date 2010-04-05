Larda$s Steals Beef Jerky, Too Fat For Jail

Meet George “Blimpin’ Ain’t Easy” Jolicoeur, a Florida man, who got busted scamming restaurants and convenience stores out of snacks. Pop the hood.

On Wednesday, the 38-year-old pleaded no contest to five counts of misdemeanor petty theft, was fined $1,365 in court costs, and ordered to pay an unspecified amount in restitution.

It all stemmed from a refund scam he had been running since at least 2005. Basically, he would go into a restaurant or convenience store, and buy a ton of junk food. Then he would try to get a refund by claiming that the food was inedible for one reason or another. Only, he’d already eaten the food.

One of the charges was from an incident in 2007, when Jolicoeur tried to get a refund from 7-Eleven. He’d bought $50 worth of beef jerky and then tried to get his money back by claiming it was moldy.

When police finally showed up at his place, Jolicoeur made his voice higher and pretended to be a woman, but they arrested him anyway.

And as they took him off to the station, he said, and I quote, “The beef jerky got me.”

The 600-pound man is currently in a nursing home, claiming he was too big and too sick to come to court Wednesday, according to the Orlando Sentinel. His attorney pleaded no contest on his behalf.