Bossip Video

A 23-year-old is lucky to be alive after a 10-foot alligator attacked him as he took a bathroom break, and in typical #FloridaMan fashion the mauled man thinks it’s no big deal.

We’ve all been victims of a night out where we drank entirely too much and usually, we make it home safe and only suffer a morning hangover. For Jordan Rivera, however, his night out ended in the most insane and Florida way possible. According to NBC News, Rivera was urinating behind Banditos Bar in Port Charlotte when he fell into a pond and was attacked by an alligator.

Although Rivera’s right arm was taken by the gator, the mauled man recently acted as though it was just a typical day in Florida.

“I didn’t lose my life, I lost an arm, it’s not the end of the world,” Rivera told NBC News during an interview from his hospital bed at the Gulf Coast Medical Center. “Those gators, I didn’t truly understand them until I woke up in the hospital and, ‘Oh, gator got your arm,” Rivera said. “They got my elbow. So, I don’t have an elbow,” Rivera said. “I can still move my arm around and whatnot.”

Most people’s emotions would be all over the place, but Jordan is ready to move on from the ordeal.