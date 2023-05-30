Bossip Video

Saddle up! Prime Video is premiering a new series that give watchers an inside look into the world of Professional Bull Riders and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

The Ride will hit the streaming service on May 30 and follow an ensemble cast of PBR Team Series bull riders, team coaches, and front-office executives who are involved in one of the world’s fastest-growing sports.

Included in that group are real-life cowboys/star athletes Jose Vitor Leme, Ezekiel Mitchell, and Dakota Louis (Austin Gamblers), Boudreaux Campbell and Daylon Swearingen (Carolina Cowboys), and Chase Outlaw and Eli Vastbinder (Oklahoma Freedom), along with head coaches Michael Gaffney (Gamblers), Jerome Davis (Cowboys), and Cord McCoy (Freedom).

A press release reports that the eight-episode docuseries produced by Kinetic Content will take you behind the scenes throughout the inaugural season of the PBR Team Series, as they navigate both personal and professional trials and tribulations.

Traditionally a solo sport, PBR entered a new era with the creation of the PBR Team Series in 2022. Under the new format, riders on eight teams compete in head-to-head, five-on-five game matchups attempting to stay on as many bulls as possible and earn the highest aggregate score to win games across a 28-game regular season and advance to the championship tournament in Las Vegas.

In the trailer, we see just how intense the PBR completion can get as the fellas saddle up and put themselves in harm’s way while trying to balance being family men, athletes, and team players.

“Professional bull riding has always been an individual sport, now in the team series the accountability to others is gonna change the game.”

Take a look below.

Ezekiel Mitchell Is Featured In Prime Video’s ‘The Ride’

One of the fearless competitors viewers will meet this season is Ezekiel Mitchell of the Austin Gamblers.

Ezekiel has wanted to be a cowboy his entire life. After growing up watching westerns and attending rodeos with his dad, a horse dentist, he entered the sport and is actively breaking barriers.

“It can be difficult to be an African-American cowboy, the saying is it’s a white man’s sport,” says Ezekiel’s father Danny Mitchell who doesn’t necessarily agree with that sentiment but has witnessed his son face discrimination.

The patriarch even recalls a moment when he saw a white man push his son to physically throw him off balance ahead of a bull ride.

“I told him, don’t you ever put your hand on my son again.”

Despite the challenges that Ezekiel has faced, his proud dad beams with pride while speaking about his accomplishments.

“I’m really proud of Ezekiel,” he says. “People just have to be willing to accept change.”

Take an exclusive look at Ezekiel Mitchell on The Ride below.

The Ride premieres May 30, exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The Ride is executive produced by Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Karrie Wolfe, and Micah Brown. PBR’s Sean Gleason and Lawrence Randall also serve as executive producers. The Ride is a co-production from Prime Video, Kinetic Content, and PBR.