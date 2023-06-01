Bossip Video

Da’Naia Jackson is making a business out of her divorce from Derrick Jaxn, looking to coach other women coping with the infidelity of their partners.

Following her very public breakup, Da’Naia has been on a press run about reclaiming her time after her ex-husband Derrick was caught up in multiple cheating scandals throughout the course of their marriage. Now, she’s aiming to help other women survive the serial cheaters in their life–but it comes at a hefty price.

This week, Onsite! took notice of the $4,997 Da’Naia is charging for her personal one-on-one coaching sessions, which are said to teach customers how to “profit from your pain.” Screenshots taken from the website show the price points she’s charging for programs within what she calls her “Infidelity Recovery Bootcamp.”

According to her website, Da’Naia hopes to help those who are interested to learn how she recovered from infidelity, sharing the five benefits a customer will get out of enrolling in her online course. There are also a number of services she offers on the site, including her “40 Days and Nights of Healing,” which costs two payments of $495 a month, a bundle that includes her book and three personal one-on-one sessions a week for two payments of $3499 a month or one-on-one coaching sessions for $4,997.

After seeing Da’Naia’s insanely-priced offerings, people on social media are calling Da’Naia out, accusing her of trying to get one over on women when they are the most vulnerable. In response, Jackson didn’t back down, insisting her prices and the courses she’s offering are more than worth it.

“My price is my price, my time and the clinical professionals that I’ve partnered with time is valuable,” she wrote in one comment. “When I fasted and prayed on it for 52 days I was given clear direction on my $495 standard fee and my One on One standard fee,” she said in another.