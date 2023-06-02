Bossip Video

The family of Ms Jacky Oh is reeling in the wake of her passing and they’re speaking out. As previously reported, the former Wild ‘N Out star and mother of DC Young Fly’s three children passed away Wednesday in Miami.

DC Young Fly has yet to publicly speak on her passing, but he sent a statement to USA TODAY thanking fans for their thoughts and prayers.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and ask for privacy during this difficult time,” DC Young Fly said in a statement shared with USA TODAY by rep Tamra Goins.

His statement echoes the sentiments of Oh’s family members who shared words on social media confirming her passing while asking for privacy.

“It is with sadden[ed] hearts we share with you that Jacklyn aka MsJackyOh has passed away on Wednesday, May 31st 2023,” the statement, signed by The Smith family, read. “Our family is still processing this very tragic and unexpected loss; we ask that you please give us privacy during this time.”

Oh’s last Instagram post was on May 19, when she shared an image of her three children; Nova, Nala, and Prince, sleeping.

She captioned the post:

“When u get all ur kids to sleep at once … that right there boiiii … Tag a Mom #happiness #peace lol.”

The proud mom met DC Young Fly, née John Whitfield, in 2015, the same year that he made his first appearance on the sketch comedy show where she worked as a Wild ‘N Out girl.

Before her passing, she was involved in real estate and marketed a lip gloss line called the J Nova Collection.

She was most proud, however, of being a mom.

On Mother’s Day, she wrote on Instagram;

“I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite 🥹🤞🏽”

She continued,

“God chose me 3X 🙏I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!”

R.I.P. Ms Jacky Oh.