Trey Songz faces new sexual assault allegations for reportedly exposing a woman’s breast at a 2013 pool party, and a camera caught the alleged assault.
The R&B crooner faces assault charges after forcibly removing a woman’s bikini top and exposing her breasts at a Connecticut casino pool party. The woman filed the lawsuit anonymously as Jane Doe. According to legal documents TMZ obtained, she is not only coming after Trey. The lawsuit also targets his eponymous production company, music executive Kevin Liles, and Atlantic Records.
Trey’s accuser sent a demand letter last year, claiming he forcibly exposed her breasts without consent in front of a crowd at his “Foxwoods Liquid Sundays with Trey Songz” event and included video evidence of the ordeal.
A Camera Caught The Moment Jane Doe Claims Trey Songz Assaulted Her By Reportedly Exposing Her Breast
The clip shows the woman filming the incident standing next to Trey Songz. As she smiles at the camera excitedly, the clip shows the singer suddenly and aggressively pulling the left side of her bikini, exposing her breasts to the crowd.
The “Bottoms Up” singer then began to repeatedly obnoxiously yell, “Tiddy in the open!” as he cupped his mouth. The woman immediately covered her breast with her hand and looked down at her exposed breast in shock. She quickly smiled, seemingly as a reflex to shield her embarrassment.
The documents blame the multiple defendants in the case citing they should have been aware of his “sexual proclivities and are therefore at fault for allowing the entertainer to run wild at the event.
In response to the latest lawsuit, an attorney for Songz told TMZ, “This is yet another example of decade-old allegations being repurposed into a federal case. …. We look forward to vindicating Trey on the merits in court.”
Trey Songz’s Past Accusations Of Violence And Sexual Misconduct
Trey just can’t seem to stay out of trouble. He has had several violent and sexual assault allegations against him over the years.
In 2012, he was arrested for allegedly assaulting a former medical professional in a Queens club, and the case was settled out of court.
The Virginia native faced a civil suit for alleged rape in 2016, but this case was dismissed due to the statute of limitations passing.
https://twitter.com/BarkyBoogz/status/1664928766773149699?s=20
Six years later, a woman claimed he punched and choked her at a party in Los Angeles in 2018. A court granted her a domestic violence restraining order against the singer. She described their relationship as “occasional romantic partners” and asked for people close to the acclaimed Artist to come forward. Yet she ultimately withdrew her lawsuit in 2019.
In November 2022, another woman claimed the “Fumble” singer brutally beat her in an NYC bowling alley. She subsequently filed a police report. Police arrested Trey a month later on two charges of assault.
Songz has not made a public statement about the latest lawsuit. He’s still booking performances, including one this Friday night in Atlanta.
Whew! That’s a lot!
The internet will be changing Trey’s nickname from “Mr. Steal Yo Girl” to “Mr. Assault Yo Girl” if these allegations keep surfacing.
