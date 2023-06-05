Bossip Video

Tyler James Williams is shutting down fans who feel the need to speculate about his sexuality.

On Sunday, June 4, the Abbott Elementary actor spoke out against people speculating his sexual identity, pointing out the harm it causes for those who might actually be questioning how they identify.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me,” the 30-year-old began. “I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closed person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.”

He continued: “Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth. It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

“It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expressing,” the actor added.

Williams went on to share that he uses his platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get,” explaining, “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.”

“And what may seem like harmless fun and conversation may actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues,” he insisted. “I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message.”

The Golden Globe winner went on to wrap up his statement with a message to those celebrating Pride Month, wanting to make sure they feel safe while they figure out their identities.