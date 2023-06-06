Bossip Video

Apple comes out swinging with its 2023 WWDC announcing its long-awaited headset ‘Apple Vision Pro’, FaceTime Voicemail, Journals, and more.

Yesterday Apple held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference and touched on every product in its lineup outside of the iPhone. Not everyone has hours to set aside during the workday to watch the full event but so we’ve got you covered. Here is a breakdown of everything you missed during Apple’s 2023 WWDC.

Everything We Learned From Apple’s 2023 WWDC

iOS17

Of course, the first thing we all look forward to during these press events is what to expect in the next iOS installment. For iOS17 we are getting a new journaling app to give the notes app a break. After years of social media begging, we will finally be able to leave Facetime voicemails when someone doesn’t pick up. If you remember landlines Apple will let screen voicemails live and pick up if you choose.

Contact Posters is a new feature that lets users design a screen to show up when they call another iPhone user. Standby is another new feature that turns the device into a tiny smart home display when turned sideways charging. This will allow you to check up on the weather, photos, and your schedule details, all without having to pick up your phone.

New MacBook Air, Mac Studio & Mac Pro

On the Macbook & Mac front Apple’s latest updates to the product line seem aimed towards those dealing with large files such as 4k and 8k video. Mac Pro with the Ultra chip will start at a whopping $6,999, and Mac Studio with the M2 chip will cost you $1,999. The Macbook Air is getting the long-awaited increase in screen size to 15″ and will start at $1299 while the 13″ will now be $1099.

Apple TV, iPad & Apple Watch

Apple TV is finally getting Facetime and you’ll be able to use your iPad or iPhone camera. Find My is also coming for those who constantly lose their Apple TV remote. Apple Watch will finally get widgets while the iPad is basically just getting all the iOS17 enhancements.

One More Thing: Apple Vision Pro VR/AR Headset

When Tim Cook said his tagline “One More Thing” we didn’t know what to expect we prayed it was the Apple Car however, it was the long-awaited headset. That’s right the Vision Pro VR/AR headset is finally coming in 2023 for the hefty price of $3500. We could break it down but watching the video below will certainly be a better sell on spending $3499 than reading about it.