Not gonna lie, we thought it was going to take much longer than this. We couldn’t be happier to be wrong.

Yesterday, BOSSIP reported on the shooting death of 35-year-old Ajike “AJ” Owens at the hands of her white, blood-thirsty, Florida neighbor who at the time was unidentified. Today, according to CBS News, not only has the woman been named publicly, but she has also been arrested! 58-year-old Susan Lorincz was put in handcuffs and taken to jail on charges of manslaughter, culpable negligence, battery, and two counts of assault. Owens’ 10-year-old son was standing right next to her when she was gunned down.

The community was starting to mount significant pressure on the authorities in the form of protests calling for Lorincz’s arrest. Initially, Sheriff Billy Woods tried to quell the outrage by stating that he had to be sure that the controversial “stand your ground” protection law did not apply to this case. We’re not sure what got him across the finish line but based on the Facebook video he posted last night, he is here now.

Ubiquitous civil rights attorney Ben Crump and family attorney Anthony D. Thompson released the following joint statement in light of the much-delayed arrest…

“While we are relieved that the woman apparently responsible for the tragic killing of Ajike “AJ” Owens has been arrested, we are no less concerned that accountability has taken this long because archaic laws like Stand Your Ground exist. What does it say when a person can shoot and kill an unarmed mother in the presence of her young children, and not be immediately taken into custody, questioned, and charged? We will remain vigilant in seeking justice for AJ and other people of color, like Ralph Yarl, who simply knocked on a door and was met with the barrel of a gun. We must eradicate laws like Stand Your Ground that only contribute to the lawlessness of our country and the disproportionate maiming and killing of people of color. This is an important step in a necessary journey to justice for AJ.”

Our eyes are fixed on this case and we will continue to update this story until a resolution is reached. If you would like to help this grieving family during their time of need, please head over to their GoFundMe page to donate.