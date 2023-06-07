Disney+ Announces ‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Starring Rosario Dawson Release Date + First TV Spot

This week (June 7), Disney+ finally provided us with our first look at its upcoming spin-off of The Mandalorian. Click inside to check out the newest TV spot for Star Wars: Ahsoka.

It was announced this week that Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ August 23. To celebrate the upcoming series, the streaming platform will also debut a TV spot, which will also air tonight during Game 3 of the NBA Finals featuring the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. A few images from the series were also released.

Set after the fall of the Empire, Star Wars: Ahsoka follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. The series takes place in the same timeframe as The Mandalorian and its other interconnected spin-offs (The Book of Boba Fett, Skeleton Crew) after the events of Return of the Jedi (1983), while also serving as a continuation to the animated series Star Wars Rebels.

In addition to Rosario Dawson in the title role, “Ahsoka” stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Diana Lee Inosanto as Morgan Elsbeth, David Tennant as Huyang, Lars Mikkelsen as Grand Admiral Thrawn and Eman Esfandi appearing as Ezra Bridger.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Check out the new Ahsoka’s new TV spot below and share your thoughts in the comments. Also, be on the look out for the official trailer which should be right around the corner considering the fact that the show premieres on Augsut 23.