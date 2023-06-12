Bossip Video

USA Network is getting a whole lot sexier with the return of Temptation Island and we’ve got an exclusive first look!

The spicy series returns for season five this summer on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and you’ll see a roller coaster of emotions ensue as four new couples, including the first-ever engaged couple, head to Kona, Hawaii to put their love to the test.

Hosted by Mark L. Walberg, Temptation Island will feature four couples who are at critical points in their relationships and are joined by 16 sexy single men and women looking to find everlasting love. Each couple must decide whether to commit to a lifetime together or if they will ultimately give in to the temptation from the singles looking to find “the one.”

In a surprise twist, the temptation light has been added to the houses, and when it glows it signifies that someone in a relationship has fallen into temptation, but the couples won’t know if it’s their partner or someone else in the house. As you can imagine that causes nail-biting suspense and tears and chaos commence.

Play

Temptation Island Exclusive Clip: Take A Tour Of The Girls’ Villa

In an exclusive first look, the lovely ladies of Temptation Island take us on a tour of their villa.

While their significant others are hanging out in the boys’ villa, the girls are living in the lap of luxury. They show off their rustic-style living area, outdoor kitchen, and stunning infinity pool where things will get steamy with flirting and body shots.

There’s also a gym area, spacious jacuzzi, and four bedrooms.

Take a tempting look at the girls villa below.

Play

Meet The Four Couples:

Kaitlin Tufts & Hall Toledano

CITY: Charleston, SC

OCCUPATION: Kaitlin: Fitness Studio Owner/ Hall: Leather Sales

AGE: Kaitlin, 31 / Hall, 35

Kaitlin and Hall are the first engaged couple to come on the island. They’ve been dating for eight years and while Hall put a ring on her finger, Kaitlin refuses to set a wedding date. She’s hesitant because three years into the relationship Hall broke things off because he was feeling terrified of commitment. Since then, they’ve made major strides and along with the engagement have purchased a house together. However, they seem to be in two different stages of their lives and the baggage of their past keeps coming back to haunt them. Hall is ready to settle down and have kids while Kaitlin wants to start a business and acclimate to life in Charleston. On the island, Kaitlin and Hall are looking to find clarity on how to move forward. Kaitlin hopes to understand where the disconnect lies. Hall thinks the experience will motivate Kaitlin to finalize their commitment and walk down the aisle.

Play

Vanessa Valente and Roberto Mal

CITY: Los Angeles, CA

OCCUPATION: Vanessa: Procurement Manager /Roberto: Nursing Student

AGE: Vanessa, 34 / Roberto, 24

Vanessa and Roberto met abroad and what they both thought was a temporary fling, ended up turning into a long-term committed relationship. With a 10-year age gap between them, Vanessa is done wasting her time. She was previously married and is now looking for someone to start a family with. She worries that Roberto isn’t ready to step up to the plate and Temptation Island is the perfect way to test his loyalty and commitment. Roberto, on the other hand, is doing all he can to show her that he is mature and committed for the long haul. While they have built their lives around each other, they’re hoping their time on the island will allow them to find a clear path to get past their conflicts and spend the rest of their lives together.

Play

Marisela Figueroa and Christopher Wells

CITY: Atlanta, GA

OCCUPATION: Marisela: Hospital Interpreter/ Christopher: Fitness Instructor

AGE: Marisela, 24 / Christopher, 30

Marisela and Christopher have been together for two years. Christopher is a sensitive over communicator while Marisela is a careless free spirit. While they both come from broken homes and have a history of being unfaithful with past partners, Christopher has entered his thirties and ready for marriage and believes Marisela is the one for him. On the other hand, Marisela is indecisive to the idea of marriage even though she believes he is her soulmate. She has also tried to move past Christopher’s infidelity but holds on to some resentment still. These underlying frustrations have created a standstill in their relationship and they hope their time on island will bring them closer together.

Play

Leonila “Paris” Pedro and Nzubechukwu “Great” Ezihie

CITY: Newark, NJ

OCCUPATION: Paris: Influencer / Great: Engineer

AGE: Paris, 23 / Great, 25

Paris and Great first met on social media after Paris dm’ed him to get his attention. They have been dating for almost two years but struggle to trust one another after a history of cheating. While they are willing to do whatever it takes to make things work between them, they are not yet on the same page. Paris would like to take their relationship to the next level and get engaged soon. It’s customary in her Angolan culture to get married young and start a family. Although this is similar to Great’s Nigerian culture, he wants to take things a little slower and move in together first. They are optimistic that spending time on the island will help align their timelines.

Play

Temptation Island and the new dating show The Big D are part of USA’s Wednesday night Hump Day programming line-up.

Temptation Island returns for season five this summer on Wednesday, June 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Episodes will be available to stream next day on Peacock.