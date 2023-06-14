Here at BOSSIP, we enjoy opportunities to cut through the monotony of grim news stories about political corruption, racism, police brutality, and the like by bringing you a little positivity. And it’s always an added bonus when we can do so while also celebrating our people and their achievements.
In other words; how about some Black excellence on your newsfeed today?
Meet Kymera Mitchell, the 18-year-old Chicago native who just scored acceptance letters from more than a dozen and a half colleges and universities, including nine institutions of learning that have offered her full-ride scholarships.
According to Blavity, Mitchell graduated from Chicago’s Alcott College Prep last month after maintaining a 4.0 GPA.
“I feel accomplished,” she told CBS News regarding her graduation. “I feel stress-free.”
And if simply graduating high school was enough to relieve Mitchell of much of the stress involved in academic achievement, she’s likely breathing a huge breath of fresh air after learning that she’s been accepted into a whopping 19 colleges and universities and that, depending on which school she chooses to attend, she might be going to school for the very low price of free-99.
From Blavity:
After graduating with honors, the student received acceptance letters from colleges, including DePaul, Loyola, Howard and Hampton universities. Kymera received over $500,000 in scholarships and financial aid.
“Every year, she was on the honor roll. And with each year, she just got better with,” Kalaveeta Mitchell, her mother, told ABC 7 Chicago.
The 18-year-old was also successful when it came to her extracurricular activities. Kymera competed in floor hockey and track-and-field.
“The medals kept building, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ One year I started counting, and I was like, there are 30-something medals here,” her mother said.
It’s unclear whether Mitchell has made her final decision on which school she’ll be gracing with her presence, but the teen, who was diagnosed with autism as a child, is reportedly graphic design.
In the meantime, Mitchell’s advice to other students who have disabilities is simple and to the point.
“If someone or a group of people try to stop you, don’t let them do that because you are way better than that,” she said.
And there you have it, good people! Congratulations to Kymera Mitchell.
We can’t wait to see what you do next!
