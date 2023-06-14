Bossip Video

Here at BOSSIP, we enjoy opportunities to cut through the monotony of grim news stories about political corruption, racism, police brutality, and the like by bringing you a little positivity. And it’s always an added bonus when we can do so while also celebrating our people and their achievements.

In other words; how about some Black excellence on your newsfeed today?

Meet Kymera Mitchell, the 18-year-old Chicago native who just scored acceptance letters from more than a dozen and a half colleges and universities, including nine institutions of learning that have offered her full-ride scholarships.

According to Blavity, Mitchell graduated from Chicago’s Alcott College Prep last month after maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

“I feel accomplished,” she told CBS News regarding her graduation. “I feel stress-free.”

And if simply graduating high school was enough to relieve Mitchell of much of the stress involved in academic achievement, she’s likely breathing a huge breath of fresh air after learning that she’s been accepted into a whopping 19 colleges and universities and that, depending on which school she chooses to attend, she might be going to school for the very low price of free-99.

From Blavity:

After graduating with honors, the student received acceptance letters from colleges, including DePaul, Loyola, Howard and Hampton universities. Kymera received over $500,000 in scholarships and financial aid. “Every year, she was on the honor roll. And with each year, she just got better with,” Kalaveeta Mitchell, her mother, told ABC 7 Chicago.