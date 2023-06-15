Bossip Video

If we didn’t know any better we’d think this happened in Florida.

According to a CNN report, a 55-year-old former Harvard Medical School morgue manager named Cedric Lodge has been federally indicted for the theft, sale, and shipment of human body parts from the lab.

The indictment papers say that Lodge “stole dissected portions of donated cadavers, including…heads, brains, skin, bones, and other human remains, without the knowledge or permission of (the school) and removed those remains from the morgue in Massachusetts and transported them to his residence in New Hampshire.”

Lodge wasn’t solo on this maniacal money-making mission. The indictment also names his wife, 63-year-old wife Denise as a co-conspirator and 44-year-old Katrina Maclean and 46-year-old Joshua Taylor as buyers of the human remains.

The criminal justice system needs to put all of their heads, brains, skin and bones in a cell for a long, long, long, LONG time.

What makes this crime particularly egregious is the fact that the bodies that were trafficked were volunteers who wanted their remains to serve science and the quest for more understanding about the human anatomy.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the indictment papers indicate that Lodge is also accused of attempting to sell human skin to a Pennsylvania man who, wait for it…wanted to make “leather”.

We’re not sure what the Heaven-to-Hell ratio is in this generation but more and more it feels like Hell might have a serious overpopulation problem.