Victoria Monet isn’t new to the industry, but her music is still a breath of fresh air.

When she was younger, Monet always had dreams of being a “triple threat.” She opened up to Allure about her journey in 2021, saying, “I don’t know where I got that phrase from, but I wanted to be a singer, actress, and a dancer.”

After studying dance, she auditioned for producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins in 2008 moved to Los Angeles shortly after to join a girl group. More than a decade later, her solo album Jaguar, garnered critical acclaim and a lot of love from the public–but even more importantly, Monet is providing some much needed representation that she never had when she was younger.