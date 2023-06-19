Victoria Monet isn’t new to the industry, but her music is still a breath of fresh air.
When she was younger, Monet always had dreams of being a “triple threat.” She opened up to Allure about her journey in 2021, saying, “I don’t know where I got that phrase from, but I wanted to be a singer, actress, and a dancer.”
After studying dance, she auditioned for producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins in 2008 moved to Los Angeles shortly after to join a girl group. More than a decade later, her solo album Jaguar, garnered critical acclaim and a lot of love from the public–but even more importantly, Monet is providing some much needed representation that she never had when she was younger.
“Knowing that disco is a music style that was by marginalized people and kind of an underground thing, I feel like as a Black, bisexual woman in the music industry, [we’re] underrepresented,” she said to Allure while talking about Jaguar. “Instead of trying to fit in, [I’m] kind of going the other way.”
Now, three years after Jaguar’s release, she’s preparing the release it’s follow-up, Jaguar II.
“I feel like I’ve been behind the bushes and in the background, and I think jaguars themselves live in that way,” she told Billboard about the album name, referencing the fact that she spent many years behind the scenes writing for other artists. “They find the right moment to attack — and get what they want.”
Monet has yet to announce a release date for Jaguar II, but on the heels of her latest single, “On My Mama,” we likely don’t have to wait much longer.
Check out a snippet of the track down below:
-
Twitter Drags Azealia Banks Into The Ashy Armpits Of Hell Over ‘Nasty’ Comments About Jacky Oh’s Tragic Passing
-
Technical Stomp Out: Joseline Hernandez Arrested For Backstage Big Lex Beatdown At Mayweather vs. Gotti
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023
-
Whew Lawd: The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Stephen A. Smith Expresses Concern After Paul Pierce Brings Alleged Escort On Showtime Livestream -- 'That's How You Want Us To See You, Champ? Please Stop'
-
New Couple??? Drake Hard Launches New Boo Lilah Pi, The 'Impossible To Duplicate' Kim K Look-Alike Accused Of 'Blackfishing'
-
Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week
-
Yes Laude! The Baddest HBCU Graduates From The Class Of 2023, Pt. 2
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.